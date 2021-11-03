Alec Baldwin Shares Posts Disputing Claims of Unsafe Conditions on ‘Rust' Movie Set

The posts come weeks after cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was fatally shot when the actor discharged a prop firearm

Mostafa Bassim Adly | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

Alec Baldwin shared a message that pushed back against reports of unsafe conditions on the set of "Rust" prior to the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

The actor reposted a lengthy note written by costume designer Terese Magpale Davis who slammed the claims as "bulls---" and denied workers were "overworked and surrounded by unsafe, chaotic conditions."

"We never worked more than a 12.5 hour shoot day. That was once. Most days were under 12. The day Halyna died we had come off of a 12 hour turnaround after an 11 hour shoot day," Davis' post read. "No one was too tired to do their jobs."

Baldwin shared screenshots of Davis' message Tuesday on his Instagram account, writing "Read this" in the caption.

