2020 Oscars Top 10 Moments

The 2020 Oscars had numerous unforgettable marquee moments and some surprise winners. The top acting awards went to Renee Zellweger for "Judy" and Joaquin Phoenix for "Joker." Here’s the top 10 moments of the 92nd Annual Academy Awards.

10) Joaquin Phoenix covered a lot of ground in his acceptance speech for best actor. In addition to calling for a need to fight injustice, he honored his brother River Phoenix sharing a lyric that River used to say, “Run to the rescue with love and peace with follow.” Phoenix takes home his first Oscar after four nominations and is the second actor to win for playing the Joker. Heath Ledger won posthumously for “The Dark Knight.”

RUN TO THE RESCUE WITH LOVE AND PEACE WILL FOLLOW. pic.twitter.com/HF4izk14Ao — oscar winner joaquin (@joaquinsjoker) February 10, 2020

9) Spike Lee makes a fashion statement and honors Kobe Bryant’s legacy by wearing his number on his suit jacket.

8) Taika Watiti is caught on camera putting his Oscar under the chair in front of him. He won the Oscar for best adapted screenplay for "Jojo Rabbit."

Taika Waititi putting his oscar under the chair is a mood. #Oscars



🎥 Brie Larson via Instagram Story. pic.twitter.com/rpC5tVOVfT — Brie Larson Online (@blarsononline) February 10, 2020

7) Oscar firsts: During the 92nd Annual Academy Awards, the first person with Down Syndrome announced an award and the first woman conducted a score.

6) Former NFL player Matthew Cherry takes home the Oscar for best animated short film -- "Hair Love." Cherry brought Deandre Arnold to the Oscars as his special guest. Arnold is the Texas high school student who was told he would have to cut his dreadlocks in order to graduate from high school.

5) Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig sing an impromptu musical medley ahead of announcing the winner for best costume design. Social media burst with calls for Rudolph and Wiig to host the Oscars next year.

4) “Joker” composer Hildur Guonadotti said after receiving her Oscar for best score, as she was the first woman to do so: “To the girls, to the women, to the mothers, to the daughters who hear the music bubbling within, please speak up.”

“To the girls, to the women, to the mothers, to the daughters who hear the music bubbling within. Please speak up. We need to hear your voices!” — Hildur Gudnadóttir 🙋🏽‍♀️🗣🙋🏼‍♀️♥️🙋🏿‍♀️🙏🏾🙋🏻‍♀️✨👯‍♀️ #Oscars — Erin Schrode (@ErinSchrode) February 10, 2020

3) Brad Pitt thanked his children in his acceptance speech for best supporting actor. His win is his second Oscar and first for an individual performance. His first Oscar was for producing "12 Years a Slave." "This is for my kids, who color everything I do. I adore you," Pitt said.

BONG JOONHO AND BRAD PITT!!! pic.twitter.com/Y9H3mnZNmb — bora⁷ 🍇🍀 (@modooborahae) February 10, 2020

2) Eminem gave a surprise performance of “Lose Yourself” at the 92nd Academy Awards. The crowd gave him a standing ovation. He won the Oscar for best original song in 2003.

Look, if you had another shot, another opportunity... Thanks for having me @TheAcademy. Sorry it took me 18 years to get here. pic.twitter.com/CmSw2hmcZo — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) February 10, 2020

1) “Parasite” wins best picture, the first time for a non-English film and South Korean film. The movie won four awards in total -- best original screenplay, best international film, best director and best picture. “Parasite” director Bong Joon Ho says he’s going to “drink until next morning” after winning an Oscar award.