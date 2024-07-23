Texas Democrats continue to throw their support behind VP Kamala Harris as potential presidential candidate

Texas Democrats continue to support Vice President Kamala Harris as the potential candidate to lead the party after President Joe Biden announced on Sunday that he's dropping out of the race.

Moments later, he said in another letter that he endorsed his vice president for the top of the ticket.

The political earthquake's aftershock continues to ripple across the country and in Texas as the Democratic Party focuses on the future.

"It broke my heart—I'm not going to lie—it broke my heart," said a visibly emotional and teary-eyed U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) in Washington, D.C.

Crockett has supported President Biden during his run for reelection and said she was on the campaign trail in Arizona two days before the announcement. She said she felt it was 'disrespectful' the way everything happened but is moving forward and putting support towards Harris.

“I’m just hoping we don’t have a repeat of 2016; that’s what I’m concerned about, right? We had a contingent of folk that wouldn’t stand with Hillary. I am hoping that we can move past that, but I also understand some of the obstacles Hillary faced, and we probably are going to face them, too. That is why I’m pushing forward to make sure we can counterbalance that effect. I'm going to be pushing harder than ever," said Crockett.

On Sunday night she was one of several speakers to talk to more than 44,000 Black women on a Zoom call organized by an advocacy group called Win With Black Women. They raise more than $1.5 million in three hours.

"I was on that call; of course, I wasn't going to miss it. absolutely," said Jane Hope Hamilton, a former Democratic Delegate who ran for Congress and was a campaign manager for President Biden during the 2020 election.

Hope Hamilton said she believed it was 'honorable' that President Biden decided to step down from seeking a second term following calls to step aside due to his health.

“He did the right thing, he did it at the right time, he was selfless, it was patriotic, and that’s going to be his legacy," said Hope Hamilton. "It's not that he's just stepping aside, it's not just that he's endorsing Kamala Harris, what he's also doing is ushering in a new generation of leaders to the Democratic Party, in a way that we've never seen."

Hope Hamilton, a mother of two, said she knows young people like her 9-year-old daughter are paying attention to what's happening.

"She came in the room and said, "Mom, I just heard that Biden stepped aside and Kamala Harris is going to run for President, I can't believe it. I'm so excited," and just to see her be so happy in the moment, it really made me proud that we're here. It made me proud to have worked on Biden's campaign and proud of him as a president and the leader of our free nation," said Hope Hamilton.

“When you think about Kamala Harris, who she is, what she represents that's something that so many Americans can look at and be inspired by," continued Hamilton regarding Harris as a Black Southeast Asian American.

“It’s not just that, it’s her work, her career as a prosecutor, an attorney general, a district attorney, and now the vice president, she is more ready than anyone in this race.”

U.S. Rep. Julie Johnson (D-Texas), who represents House District 115, Farmer's Branch, and is the Democratic nominee for Texas Congressional District 32, which U.S. Rep. Colin Allred currently holds, expressed her support.

"I think the president has done a phenomenal job. I respect his decision, and we're going to move forward as a party," said Johnson. "The Vice President, Kamala Harris, is the person who is ready for the job day one, and I think that is why you're seeing so many Democrats coalesce around her and really excited about what she brings to the ticket going forward," said Johnson.

"We've been wanting to see women break the highest glass ceiling for some time now ever since Hillary ran in 2016 and with the Republican assault against women with their restriction on reproductive freedom, their restriction on educational freedom and everything else that women are facing, in economic hardships, women still don't have equality in the pay scale and opportunity in this country, it is imperative that woman wins," said Johnson. "I'm so excited; even in our Congressional Delegation, there are 38 members from Texas. Only eight are women, so we need to do better and elect more women to office."

Harris set a new fundraising record in total raising $81 million in 24 hours after Biden's endorsement.

Monday night, Texas Delegates will hold a call to discuss endorsing Harris.

