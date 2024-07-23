South Asian community in DFW cheers potential Kamala Harris nomination for representation win

Part of the reaction to Vice President Kamala Harris being the current frontrunner to be named Democrats’ presidential nominee for 2024 is coming from the South Asian community.

If nominated, Harris would be the first person of South Asian descent to headline a major U.S. political party’s ticket.

Some members of the South Asian community in DFW told NBC 5 that regardless of where they stood politically, they believed Harris’s candidacy would be important for representation.

One of the epicenters of the South Asian community in North Texas is Frisco, where, for Hindus, the Karya Siddhi Hanuman temple is the beating heart.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

As they gathered for evening prayers, some worshippers also thought about the country’s latest political shakeup.

“In a way, it’s good news for the community now,” said Raman Chawla. “Because we do believe that having some representation at that level for the community means a lot.”

After ending his presidential reelection campaign on Sunday, President Joe Biden endorsed Harris to run in his place.

Harris’s mother moved to the United States from India in 1958.

If she were nominated at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Harris would be the first person of South Asian descent ever to lead a major U.S. political party’s ticket.

“I heard she’s from relationships to India, I mean, I’m from India,” said Nagi Anumandla. “I’m so excited, definitely.”

Some said the move could bring more favorable US policies towards South Asians.

“With Ms. Harris coming from that descent, we believe it might open up more liberal immigration policies, specifically people like me who are here on visas, et cetera,” said Chawla.

Most residents who spoke with NBC 5 were focused on the demographic barriers Harris would break if nominated.

“Just with the more empowerment in the community, having representation at that level, it creates your place in the society,” said Chawla. “Specifically more acceptance.”

“My kids born here, one day they could do something, definitely,” said Anumandla.

While there was still a long way to go – some South Asians in DFW were dreaming of seeing their community reflected at the head of the White House.

“If she gets it, she is an example for others to dream the same way,” said Anumandla.

Some in the South Asian community didn’t want to be interviewed but told NBC 5 off-camera they didn’t believe Harris would be the best candidate for their community’s interests.

NBC 5 will continue to follow how key voting demographics lean over the months heading into Election Day.