Midterm election returns are below for races in Ellis County, Fannin County, Johnson County, Parker County and Rockwall County.
To see a listing of all statewide races including governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, U.S. House and Texas House and Senate races, click here.
ELLIS COUNTY MIDTERM RACE RESULTS
- AVALON ISD – TRUSTEES
- ELLIS COUNTY – JUSTICE OF PEACE PCT.3
- ELLIS COUNTY – JUSTICE OF PEACE PCT.4
- ENNIS PROPOSITION A
- FERRIS ISD – PROPOSITION A, SCHOOL RENOVATIONS
- FERRIS ISD – PROPOSITION B, EARLY COLLEGE TECH CENTER
- FERRIS ISD – PROPOSITION C, BASEBALL COMPLEX RENOVATIONS
- GLENN HEIGHTS – COUNCIL – PLACE 4
- GLENN HEIGHTS – MAYOR
- MILFORD PROPOSITION A
FANNIN COUNTY MIDTERM RACE RESULTS
JOHNSON COUNTY MIDTERM RACE RESULTS
- JOHNSON CO. – JUSTICE OF PEACE
- KEENE CITY COUNCIL – PLACE 3
- KEENE CITY COUNCIL – PLACE 4
- KEENE MAYOR
- RIO VISTA ISD – PROPOSITION A
PARKER COUNTY MIDTERM RACE RESULTS
ROCKWALL COUNTY MIDTERM RACE RESULTS
COUNTY ELECTION PAGES
For other race results throughout North Texas, county election pages can be found here: Anderson, Bosque, Comanche, Collin, Cooke, Dallas, Delta, Denton, Ellis, Erath, Fannin, Freestone, Hamilton, Henderson, Hill, Hood, Hopkins, Hunt, Jack, Johnson, Kaufman, Lamar, Navarro, Palo Pinto, Parker, Rains, Red River, Rockwall, Somervell, Tarrant, Van Zandt, Wise.
Sign up for our Breaking Newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.