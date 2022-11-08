Midterm election returns are below for races in Ellis County, Fannin County, Johnson County, Parker County and Rockwall County.

To see a listing of all statewide races including governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, U.S. House and Texas House and Senate races, click here.

ELLIS COUNTY MIDTERM RACE RESULTS

FANNIN COUNTY MIDTERM RACE RESULTS

JOHNSON COUNTY MIDTERM RACE RESULTS

PARKER COUNTY MIDTERM RACE RESULTS

ROCKWALL COUNTY MIDTERM RACE RESULTS

COUNTY ELECTION PAGES

For other race results throughout North Texas, county election pages can be found here: Anderson, Bosque, Comanche, Collin, Cooke, Dallas, Delta, Denton, Ellis, Erath, Fannin, Freestone, Hamilton, Henderson, Hill, Hood, Hopkins, Hunt, Jack, Johnson, Kaufman, Lamar, Navarro, Palo Pinto, Parker, Rains, Red River, Rockwall, Somervell, Tarrant, Van Zandt, Wise.