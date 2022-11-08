Dallas Passes Prop A, Adds Tourism Tax to Fund Convention Center, Fair Park Improvements

UPDATED: See the latest midterm 2022 returns for all Texas races here.

Dallas voters approved an additional tourism tax Tuesday that would fund the revitalization of two of the city's biggest attractions, Fair Park and the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center.

The increased tax of 2% to anyone renting a hotel room in the city is expected to raise $1.5 billion in 30 years to repay the bonds used to fund the project.

The hotel occupancy tax will be increased from 13% to 15%. The Dallas Morning News reports that 7% of the current tax goes to the city with the other 6% being handed over to the state. The additional tax would increase the city's cut to 9%.

Supporters of the plan said bringing improvements to Fair Park and the convention center could create more than 50,000 jobs and "bring our beloved Fair Park into the 21st century with $300 million worth of renovations and repairs, double the capacity and expected revenue of the KBHCCD with a $1.2 billion investment in the expansion, and ensure that we draw the very best A-list performers, events and conventions to these reimagined and improved venues."

In Fair Park, the Automobile Building, the Centennial Building, the Band Shell, the Music Hall, the Cotton Bowl and the Coliseum are all slated for improvements.

NBC 5 reported in February 2022 that if the tax is approved the new convention center building could be ready by 2026.

