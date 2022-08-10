Dallas Residents to Vote on New Convention Center and Improvements to Fair Park

Dallas voters will get the final say this fall on whether the city should move forward with plans for a new convention center and new improvements to Fair Park.

Wednesday, the Dallas City Council signed off on sending the proposal to voters this upcoming November.

It includes a plan to pay the bill for both the expansion of the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center and upgrades to Fair Park buildings.

Residents would not cover the costs. Instead, it would be paid for by visitors through state hotel taxes and an increase in city hotel taxes.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

"This is really a gamechanger for the city, profound investment for the southern sector and we ask for your vote of support today," said Brain Luallen, executive director of Fair Park First.

NBC DFW has previously reported how the $2 billion plan has received the support of the city council.

The special election is on Nov. 8.