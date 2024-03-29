As we wrap up Women's History Month, we want to highlight a North Texas woman, 103 years young, as one of many incredible Texas women who has blazed trails, shaped our world and made sizable impacts throughout our communities.

Mildred Kitchens, a resident of Brookdale Denton South, has seen a lot of history during her many decades of service as a social worker.

Mildred Kitchens

She served the people of Texas during World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War and the Gulf War. She was also a high school teacher during segregation from 1962 to 1970.

As a social worker, she helped start the first clinic in Texas for women to receive birth control at no charge. This helped start the national conversation about birth control and paved the way for family planning.

She said she is proud that her career as a social worker allowed her to change women’s lives for the better by helping them get jobs, birth control and food.