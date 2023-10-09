TCU student hoping to share part of her Hispanic heritage through dance

Claudia Tiffany Rodriguez has been dancing Ballet Folklorico most of her life.

"I believe I started around the age of five or six years," Rodriguez said. "When I initially started Ballet Folklorico I didn't really understand necessarily what I was doing."

The art form tells a story through dance and costumes.

"There's something about Ballet Folklorico," Rodriguez said. "That really caught my attention. Like, I dance through the heart, if that makes sense."

Rodriguez, a TCU sophomore, has danced at TCU tailgates, at a baseball Cinco de Mayo game, and a volleyball game for Hispanic Heritage Day.

"That was heartwarming because when I first started, not that I didn't believe in myself, but I didn't believe how far I would get," Rodriguez said.

Last month Rodriguez applied to TCU to start a Ballet Folklorico organization on campus.

"It's very beautiful not just to share the culture within, like, my heritage, but it's also very amazing to share to people that don't know what Ballet Folklorico is," Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez hopes to open her own Ballet Folklorico dance studio after she graduates from TCU.