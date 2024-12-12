community

Winter Wonderland Weekends at Sundance Square

Come and see Santa and the tallest live Christmas Tree in Texas

By Peter Raebel

Sundance Square

NBC 5, Telemundo 39, and Sundance Square are excited to ring in the holidays with Winter Wonderland Weekends at Sundance Square, from December 13-15 and 20-22. Santa will be at the Sundance Square Plaza for FREE photos and to meet with children and hear their Christmas wishes.

The event is home to the tallest live Christmas Tree in Texas! Standing at 82-feet tall, this six-story wonder is even taller than the tree in Rockefeller Center in New York City. Be sure to stop by the Plaza’s Gift Market with dozens of local vendors and artisans who are sure to have the perfect gift for everyone on your nice list.

>Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

Live music begins every night at 6:00 p.m., including Jazz, Choirs, and more.

Sundance Square
Winter Wonderland Weekends
Now through December 22
Fridays: 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
Saturdays and Sundays: 1:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

FREE Parking Garages at night after 6:00 p.m. and on weekends at:
400 Jones St.
400 Taylor St.
601 Commerce St.
Downtown Fort Worth

For more information, click HERE.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

communityFort WorthChristmasthings to dochristmas trees
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us