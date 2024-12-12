NBC 5, Telemundo 39, and Sundance Square are excited to ring in the holidays with Winter Wonderland Weekends at Sundance Square, from December 13-15 and 20-22. Santa will be at the Sundance Square Plaza for FREE photos and to meet with children and hear their Christmas wishes.

The event is home to the tallest live Christmas Tree in Texas! Standing at 82-feet tall, this six-story wonder is even taller than the tree in Rockefeller Center in New York City. Be sure to stop by the Plaza’s Gift Market with dozens of local vendors and artisans who are sure to have the perfect gift for everyone on your nice list.

Live music begins every night at 6:00 p.m., including Jazz, Choirs, and more.

Sundance Square

Winter Wonderland Weekends

Now through December 22

Fridays: 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Saturdays and Sundays: 1:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.



FREE Parking Garages at night after 6:00 p.m. and on weekends at:

400 Jones St.

400 Taylor St.

601 Commerce St.

Downtown Fort Worth



For more information, click HERE.