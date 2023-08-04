Alzheimer's

Walk to End Alzheimer's 2023

Be inspired to make a difference at the Walk to End Alzheimer’s

By Yvonne Gurley

Walk To End Alzheimer's balloons
Michael Gibson Jr/NBC 5

You’re invited to join the Walk to End Alzheimer’s September 9 through October 28 to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association North Central Texas Chapter. All ages and abilities are welcome and the registration is free. Finding a location near you is easy. There are multiple dates and locations throughout North Texas for you to choose. Come be a part of the walk that inspires.

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is held annually. It is the world’s largest event to bring awareness hosting over 600 communities nationwide raising funds for Alzheimer’s care, support, and research. Participants committed to ending the disease carry flowers across the nation from the Promise Garden. The Promise Garden is a hands-on, mission-focused activity that allows participants to raise flowers representing their promise to remember, honor, care, and fight for those living with Alzheimer's disease and their caregivers.

It is because of the funds raised during the awareness walk that the Alzheimer’s Association can contribute and provide advance research toward methods of prevention, treatment, and ultimately, a cure.

To find a walk near you, click HERE.

Alzheimer’s Association North Central Texas
Walk to End Alzheimer’s

WEATHERFORD
Saturday, September 9
Heritage Park Amphitheater
378 Jack Borden Way
Weatherford, TX 76086
For event details and to register, click HERE.

WICHITA FALL
Saturday, September 23
Bud Daniel Park
9th & Ohio St.
Wichita Falls, TX 76301
For event details and to register, click HERE.

ABILENE
Saturday, September 23
Grover Nelson Park
2070 Zoo Lane
Abilene, TX 79602
For event details and to register, Click HERE

NORTHEAST TARRANT COUNTY
Saturday, September 30
The REC of Grapevine
1175 Municipal Way
Grapevine, TX 76051
For event details and to register, click HERE.

ARLINGTON
Saturday, October 14
Webb Community Park
1100 Mansfield Webb Rd
Arlington, TX 76002
For event details and to register, click HERE.

WACO
Saturday, October 14
Crossland Parkway Pond
5100 Crosslake Pkwy Pond
Waco, TX 76712
For event details and to register, click HERE.

FORT WORTH
Saturday, October 28
The Shops at Clearfork
5188 Monahans Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76109
For event details and to register, click HERE.

