Walk to End Alzheimer's 2023

You’re invited to join the Walk to End Alzheimer’s September 9 through October 28 to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association North Central Texas Chapter. All ages and abilities are welcome and the registration is free. Finding a location near you is easy. There are multiple dates and locations throughout North Texas for you to choose. Come be a part of the walk that inspires.

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is held annually. It is the world’s largest event to bring awareness hosting over 600 communities nationwide raising funds for Alzheimer’s care, support, and research. Participants committed to ending the disease carry flowers across the nation from the Promise Garden. The Promise Garden is a hands-on, mission-focused activity that allows participants to raise flowers representing their promise to remember, honor, care, and fight for those living with Alzheimer's disease and their caregivers.

It is because of the funds raised during the awareness walk that the Alzheimer’s Association can contribute and provide advance research toward methods of prevention, treatment, and ultimately, a cure.

To find a walk near you, click HERE.

Alzheimer’s Association North Central Texas

Walk to End Alzheimer’s

WEATHERFORD

Saturday, September 9

Heritage Park Amphitheater

378 Jack Borden Way

Weatherford, TX 76086

For event details and to register, click HERE.

WICHITA FALL

Saturday, September 23

Bud Daniel Park

9th & Ohio St.

Wichita Falls, TX 76301

For event details and to register, click HERE.

ABILENE

Saturday, September 23

Grover Nelson Park

2070 Zoo Lane

Abilene, TX 79602

For event details and to register, Click HERE

NORTHEAST TARRANT COUNTY

Saturday, September 30

The REC of Grapevine

1175 Municipal Way

Grapevine, TX 76051

For event details and to register, click HERE.

ARLINGTON

Saturday, October 14

Webb Community Park

1100 Mansfield Webb Rd

Arlington, TX 76002

For event details and to register, click HERE.

WACO

Saturday, October 14

Crossland Parkway Pond

5100 Crosslake Pkwy Pond

Waco, TX 76712

For event details and to register, click HERE.

FORT WORTH

Saturday, October 28

The Shops at Clearfork

5188 Monahans Avenue

Fort Worth, TX 76109

For event details and to register, click HERE.