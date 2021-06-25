VolunteerNow Hearts of Texas 2021 Luncheon

Join NBC 5 and VolunteerNow for the 14th Annual Hearts of Texas Luncheon on Tuesday, June 29, at noon. The Hearts of Texas luncheon will serve as the kickoff celebration for VolunteerNow’s 50th anniversary.

Donors can attend the luncheon virtually or in-person!

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

To purchase in-person or virtual tickets, click HERE.

The 14th Annual Hearts of Texas Luncheon will commemorate volunteers and the Hoglund Family. Sally and Forrest Hoglund founded the Dallas-based Hoglund Foundation more than 30 years ago. The spirit of volunteerism runs deep through three generations of Hoglunds and the family will be recognized with the VolunteerNow Lifetime Achievement Award.

The Ruth Collins Sharp Altshuler Award, named in her memory and legacy of service, will be presented to The Senior Source for its outstanding volunteerism by an organization. The Senior Source will be recognized for their exemplary leverage for volunteers who further their mission of assisting older adults.

Lastly, renowned inspirational speaker and best-selling author, Liz Murray, will share her journey of triumph over homelessness to become this year’s featured speaker at Harvard University.

For more information, visit https://www.volnow.org/heartsoftexas.

About VolunteerNow

VolunteerNow has transformed lives through volunteerism and community engagement for 50 years. In a typical year, VolunteerNow mobilizes 310,000 volunteers. Each volunteer contributes to a total of 1.6 million hours to 3,500 local nonprofits, driving a $41 million dollar economic impact. VOLY.org, powered by VolunteerNow, is the 24/7 connection between volunteers and local service opportunities. VolunteerNow is a national thought leader in volunteerism and one of the largest volunteer centers in the country. They provide a wide range of programs and services that build capacity for school districts, nonprofits, and municipalities. For more information, visit www.volnow.org.

NBC 5 is a media sponsor of VolunteerNow’s 14th Annual Hearts of Texas Luncheon.