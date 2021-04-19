VolunteerNow 2021

Did you know the month of April is National Volunteer Month? In the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, volunteers are needed now more than ever!

Join NBC 5 and VolunteerNow and celebrate Volunteer Appreciation Week now through April 24!

VolunteerNow, has strived to connect volunteers with nonprofit service opportunities for the past 50 years. They have introduced their new daily challenge “50 for 50” to celebrate Volunteer Appreciation Week. Now through April 24, VolunteerNow’s daily goal is for 50 new people to create a profile on Voly.org, the web-based volunteer recruiting, management and reporting platform for the K-12 school market, municipalities and nonprofits. The 50 for 50 daily challenge helps kick-off VolunteerNow’s long-term goal of 1 million volunteers in the next 5 years.

VolunteerNow identifies areas with the most need and provides support to nonprofits who may not potentially thrive without the help of volunteers who aid in furthering their mission. As more service opportunities open, Voly.org is a way for volunteers to discover the greatest need and fill service gaps in the community.

Currently, one of the most urgent needs for volunteers are at the Covid-19 vaccine clinic, located in Fair Park. They are in search of food packers with small local food pantries in the DFW area and mentors for students who are in 8th through 12th grade. If volunteers cannot participate in-person, there are over 40 virtual opportunities for volunteers to still show their support.

Voly.org offers volunteer resources in education, health, hunger, homelessness, social services, animal welfare, the arts and other sectors. There are options for everyone to be involved with an inspiring nonprofit!

NBC 5 is a media sponsor for VolunteerNow 50 for 50 Challenge and Volunteer Appreciation Week.

