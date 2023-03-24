Unstoppable Women: Jennifer Hilton Sampson

NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 are celebrating Women’s History Month with HerStory.

Jennifer Hilton Sampson is the McDermott-Templeton President & CEO of United Way of Metropolitan Dallas, the largest social change organization focused on improving access to education, income and health in North Texas. Jennifer’s vision for United Way includes integrating emerging fundraising markets, strategically incorporating innovative uses of technology, and strengthening collaborative partnerships throughout the region.

Since her appointment as CEO and President in 2011, Jennifer has built community confidence in United Way’s mission and impact priorities and achieved unprecedented results in resource development. This catalytic approach to philanthropy is yielding organizational capacity, strategic value and efficiency for the donor community, while creating lasting social change.

A committed community advocate, Jennifer has served in leadership roles for numerous organizations in North Texas throughout her career. She serves on the local boards of The Commit Partnership, City Year Dallas, The Hockaday School and the Business and Community Advisory Council of the Dallas Federal Reserve Bank. She is a member of the Young President’s Organization, the International Women’s Forum Dallas, the Dallas Assembly and the Dallas Charter 100. Jennifer is also a sustaining member of the Junior League of Dallas. Jennifer was named Woman of the Year by the Women’s Council of Dallas County and a Distinguished Alumnus by Dallas Regional Chamber Leadership Dallas and was recognized as one of the youngest recipients of the Baylor Distinguished Alumni Award.

