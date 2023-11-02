Online Salvation Army Angel Tree adoption & returns extended until Dec. 5

The Salvation Army Angel Tree program has been extended. You can now adopt your Angels ONLINE through Tuesday, December 5. Participating malls are open through December 2 only for returns and adoptions. The online adopted angel gifts may be returned on Saturday at any Drop-Off Event below or at the four Salvation Army Christmas Centers on Monday and Tuesday, 12/4 and 12/5. The program continues to be one of the most successful holiday programs in North Texas and with your help, this year will provide thousands of gifts for families and individuals across the region who are facing greater hardship than ever before.

HOW TO ADOPT A SALVATION ARMY ANGEL

On-line: Adopt your Angel online HERE or check to see if your participating Walmart or mall location has a sign with a QR code near their Salvation Army Angel Tree display now through December 5.

At Malls: Visit the Salvation Army Angel Tree at any of these participating malls to adopt your angel on-site by Saturday, December 2.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

NorthPark Center

Galleria Dallas

North East Mall

The Shops at Willow Bend

Golden Triangle Mall

Hulen Mall

The Parks at Arlington

HOW TO RETURN YOUR ANGEL GIFTS

Please ensure your gifts are bagged per Angel and please ensure that the corresponding Angel Code is included inside the bag. The final day for adoptions and for gift returns at the participating malls is Saturday, December 2. The final day for online adoptions and returns is Tuesday, December 5.

Returns can be dropped off at the Drive-thru Mall Drop-off Locations listed below on Saturday, December 2, only.

Returns can be dropped off at The Salvation Army Christmas Centers listed below Monday and Tuesday, December 4 and December 5, 9am – 4pm.

SALVATION ARMY CHRISTMAS CENTER DROP-OFF LOCATIONS

THE SALVATION ARMY CHRISTMAS CENTER DALLAS COUNTY

9216 Harry Hines Blvd., Dallas

Weekdays from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

THE SALVATION ARMY CHRISTMAS CENTER TARRANT COUNTY

229 E. Felix St., Fort Worth

Weekdays from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

THE SALVATION ARMY CHRISTMAS CENTER IRVING CORPS COMMUNITY CENTER

250 E. Grauwyler Rd.

Irving, TX 75061

Weekdays from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

THE SALVATION ARMY CHRISTMAS CENTER PLANO CORPS COMMUNITY CENTER

3528 14th St.

Plano, TX 75074

Weekdays from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

ANGEL TREE MALL DROPOFF LOCATIONS



Drive-thru Drop Off Event Locations on Saturday, 12/2:

All hours of operation are 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Saturday, December 2, only.

NORTHPARK CENTER

Small portion of the Northeast parking lot

GALLERIA DALLAS

Circle drive near Grand Lux Cafe

NORTH EAST MALL

Quicklotz parking lot, at the intersection of NE Loop 820 Frontage and NE Mall Blvd.

THE SHOPS AT WILLOW BEND

Parking lot C at Chapel Hill & North Dallas Tollway

GOLDEN TRIANGLE MALL

Food court parking lot

HULEN MALL

Near Dillards, enter at the intersection of Overton Ridge Blvd. and Rock Quarry

THE PARKS AT ARLINGTON

JCPenney overflow parking lot, near W. Arbrook Blvd. and Parks Mall Dr. entrance

Drop Off Events 12/4 & 12/5 at the Salvation Army Christmas Centers:

THE SALVATION ARMY CHRISTMAS CENTER DALLAS COUNTY

9216 Harry Hines Blvd., Dallas

Monday and Tuesday, 12/4 & 12/5, from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

THE SALVATION ARMY CHRISTMAS CENTER TARRANT COUNTY

229 E. Felix St., Fort Worth

Monday and Tuesday, 12/4 & 12/5, from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

THE SALVATION ARMY CHRISTMAS CENTER IRVING CORPS COMMUNITY CENTER

250 E. Grauwyler Rd.

Irving, TX 75061

Monday and Tuesday, 12/4 & 12/5, from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

THE SALVATION ARMY CHRISTMAS CENTER PLANO CORPS COMMUNITY CENTER

3528 14th St.

Plano, TX 75074

Monday and Tuesday, 12/4 & 12/5, from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

WHY YOU SHOULD ADOPT AN ANGEL TODAY

Across North Texas, thousands are faced with tough choices on how to stretch their already tight household budgets in the wake of the continued impacts of inflation and rising costs. During the holidays, the burden of financial and emotional stress is heightened, leaving many torn between purchasing presents for Christmas or putting food on the table.

The Salvation Army believes those families in need deserve to experience the joy of Christmas morning. Since 1979, The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program has provided hope for millions of families across the country that are struggling financially — no matter their circumstances.

North Texas boasts the largest Angel Tree program in the country, with around 40,000 local children, seniors, and adults with special needs receiving gifts to celebrate Christmas day. Once an Angel has been registered, their Christmas wish list is catalogued and available for adoption. Items suggested for purchase include new clothing, toys, or essential hygiene and care products.

As the region’s largest social services provider, The Salvation Army of North Texas provides a range of services year-round to combat poverty, addiction, and homelessness at 21 centers of operation in Dallas and Rockwall, Tarrant, Ellis, Collin, and Denton counties.

To learn more about The Salvation Army of North Texas or donate to financially support the Angel Tree program, visit SalvationArmyNTX.org/north-texas/angel-tree.