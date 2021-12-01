Reading With You: Holiday Edition 2021

The holidays are near, and NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 are Reading With You!

This is the perfect time for families to get together and read their favorite books and encourage children to read. With the help of our partners, Reading Partners North Texas, Alice J. Puente Reading Initiative, and the Fort Worth Public Library, we strive to keep children engaged in reading during the holidays and beyond!

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Free Books Available to Borrow from the Fort Worth Public Library

Did you know that any student in North Texas can check out a book for free from the Fort Worth Public Library? Students do not have to be residents of Fort Worth in order to do so.

Apply HERE for a Fort Worth Public Library Card or eCard. Books are also available via curbside pickup.

With the help of Reading Partners North Texas and the Fort Worth Public Library, we have created a list of recommended children’s books perfect for the holidays! The collection includes literature available in English and Spanish for various grade levels. Check out the list below to find a book you will enjoy sharing with the youth in your life during the holidays.

Books Available at the Fort Worth Public Library

Ollie Feels Fine by Tony Yuly.

Opposites Attract by Mo Willems.

Picture Books

All of Us by Kathryn Erskine

Best Day Ever! by Marilyn Singer

Bird Boy by Matthew Burgess

Bright Star by Yuyu Morales

The Capybaras by Alfredo Soderguit

Chez Bob by Bob Shea

The Day the Rain Moved In by Eleonore Douspis

Dear Librarian by Lydia M. Sigwarth

Line and Scribble by Debra Vogrig

Magic Candies by Hui-Na Paek

My Two Border Towns by David Bowles

No Buddy Like a Book by Allan Wolf

No Pants by Jacob Grant

Nonfiction Books

Disasters by the Numbers: A Book of Infographics by Steve Jenkins

Every Day, Chemistry by Julia Sooy

Inside In: X-Rays of Nature's Hidden World by Jean Paul Schutten

It’s Outta Here! The Might and Majesty of the Home Run by Matt Doeden

Top Secret: Spies, Codes, Capers, Gadgets and Classified Cases Revealed by Crispin Boyer

Middle Grade Fiction, ages 8-12

Aven Green, Sleuthing Machine by Dusti Bowling

Cece Rios and the Desert of Souls by Kaela Rivera

Doggo and Pupper by Katherine Applegate

How to Win a Slime War by Mae Respicio

Jo Jo Makoons: The Used-to-Be Best Friend by Dawn Quigley

Reading Partners of North Texas Children Books in English

5 More Sleeps ‘til Christmas by Jimmy Fallon

Every Month us a New Year by Marilyn Singer

Hanukkah Bear by Eric A. Kimmel

Iguanas in the Snow by Francisco X. Alarcon

Little Owl’s Snow by Divya Srinivasan

Lil’ Rabbit’s Kwanzaa by Donna L Washington

Queen of the Hanukkah Dosas

Rory the Dinosaur Needs a Christmas Tree

Sky Sisters by Jan Bourdeau Waboose

The Thing About Yetis by Vin Vogel

Reading Partners of North Texas Children Books in Spanish

El mitón por Jan Brett

Feliz Navidad, Jorge el curioso por H.A. Rey

Iguanas en la nieve por Francisco X. Alarcon

Los animals en el invierno por Jenny Fretland VanVoorst

Papá Noel Pasea en Trineo en la Víspera de Navidad por Rox Siles