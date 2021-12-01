Reading With You: Holiday Edition 2021

The holidays are near, and NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 are Reading With You!
This is the perfect time for families to get together and read their favorite books and encourage children to read. With the help of our partners, Reading Partners North Texas, Alice J. Puente Reading Initiative, and the Fort Worth Public Library, we strive to keep children engaged in reading during the holidays and beyond!
Free Books Available to Borrow from the Fort Worth Public Library
Did you know that any student in North Texas can check out a book for free from the Fort Worth Public Library? Students do not have to be residents of Fort Worth in order to do so.
Apply HERE for a Fort Worth Public Library Card or eCard. Books are also available via curbside pickup.
With the help of Reading Partners North Texas and the Fort Worth Public Library, we have created a list of recommended children’s books perfect for the holidays! The collection includes literature available in English and Spanish for various grade levels. Check out the list below to find a book you will enjoy sharing with the youth in your life during the holidays.
Books Available at the Fort Worth Public Library
Ollie Feels Fine by Tony Yuly.
Opposites Attract by Mo Willems.
Picture Books
All of Us by Kathryn Erskine
Best Day Ever! by Marilyn Singer
Bird Boy by Matthew Burgess
Bright Star by Yuyu Morales
The Capybaras by Alfredo Soderguit
Chez Bob by Bob Shea
The Day the Rain Moved In by Eleonore Douspis
Dear Librarian by Lydia M. Sigwarth
Line and Scribble by Debra Vogrig
Magic Candies by Hui-Na Paek
My Two Border Towns by David Bowles
No Buddy Like a Book by Allan Wolf
No Pants by Jacob Grant
Nonfiction Books
Disasters by the Numbers: A Book of Infographics by Steve Jenkins
Every Day, Chemistry by Julia Sooy
Inside In: X-Rays of Nature's Hidden World by Jean Paul Schutten
It’s Outta Here! The Might and Majesty of the Home Run by Matt Doeden
Top Secret: Spies, Codes, Capers, Gadgets and Classified Cases Revealed by Crispin Boyer
Middle Grade Fiction, ages 8-12
Aven Green, Sleuthing Machine by Dusti Bowling
Cece Rios and the Desert of Souls by Kaela Rivera
Doggo and Pupper by Katherine Applegate
How to Win a Slime War by Mae Respicio
Jo Jo Makoons: The Used-to-Be Best Friend by Dawn Quigley
Reading Partners of North Texas Children Books in English
5 More Sleeps ‘til Christmas by Jimmy Fallon
Every Month us a New Year by Marilyn Singer
Hanukkah Bear by Eric A. Kimmel
Iguanas in the Snow by Francisco X. Alarcon
Little Owl’s Snow by Divya Srinivasan
Lil’ Rabbit’s Kwanzaa by Donna L Washington
Queen of the Hanukkah Dosas
Rory the Dinosaur Needs a Christmas Tree
Sky Sisters by Jan Bourdeau Waboose
The Thing About Yetis by Vin Vogel
Reading Partners of North Texas Children Books in Spanish
El mitón por Jan Brett
Feliz Navidad, Jorge el curioso por H.A. Rey
Iguanas en la nieve por Francisco X. Alarcon
Los animals en el invierno por Jenny Fretland VanVoorst
Papá Noel Pasea en Trineo en la Víspera de Navidad por Rox Siles