Local Summer Camp Aims to Take Kids From Readers 2 Leaders

Readers 2 Leaders is a nonprofit focused on developing and growing the reading skills of children in underserved communities, in hopes of helping them succeed in school.

They have year-round curriculum, but their summer program has also been proven effective.

Last year, 91-percent of the students who attended the summer program either maintained or even grew their reading skills.

“Reading is an invention,” Vice President of program Lisa Marshall said. “We have to learn how to read the languages that we speak. When we are learning how to read English, we know there is a proven way to do that, so that people can be strong and independent readers.”

Marshall has been at Readers 2 Leaders since the beginning when they set up shop in West Dallas.

“We understand that to be a leader, you have to be a reader. It’s also empowering for these kids. Being able to read is a way to gain access to the world and to have power in the world. It’s absolutely fundamental,” Marshall said.

The summer program includes science, technology, engineering, and math activities. There are also art activities, movement and social-emotional learning, field trips and so much more to encourage reading.

“It’s important we give all humans the support that they need to that they can be strong readers. We don’t just read for the purpose of reading. We read because it adds to what we know and adds to our experiences,” Marshall said.

While the Readers 2 Leaders summer camp registration is closed for this year, there are other programs offered.