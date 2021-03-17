Local Primrose Schools Collect, Donate 2K Books for Kids in Need

Seven Primrose Schools across North Texas teamed up to collect 2,162 books through their Og’s Bountiful Book Drive.
In February, students and teachers collected new or gently used books to donate to local libraries, hospitals, schools or nonprofits.
These books were donated to Book Drive for Kids. Book Drive for Kids hosts free book fairs in under-resourced elementary schools across the area.
The organization's mission is to help create a culture of literacy by providing books to disadvantaged children for independent reading.
The Primrose Schools held their book drive in honor of Read Across America Day.
Local schools who participated in the book donation:
- Primrose School of NE Flower Mound
- Primrose School of Old Orchard
- Primrose School of Lantana
- Primrose School of Wellington
- Primrose School of History Creek
- Primrose School of Village Highland
- Primrose School of North Lewisville