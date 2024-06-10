Fort Worth Public Library offering more than books for summer learning

The Fort Worth Public Library has long prided itself on being more than just a place that houses books.

"We have so much to offer families, " Angela Barratt with the library said, "At the library this summer, we are offering so much to do."

One of those programs is the 1000 Books Before Kindergarten. All summer long, thanks to the Fort Worth Public Library Foundation, families who sign up for the program can go to any library location to pick up a special tote bag and booklet to aid their reading journey while supplies last. Each booklet offers families tips to add more reading into their routine and an interactive way to track each book along their journey to 1,000 books.

Additionally, the booklet highlights key reading milestones and encourages families to celebrate each one by picking up a special prize at their library. Families can also track their child's reading by registering online using the Beanstack app. 1000 Books Before Kindergarten is a nationwide initiative with the goal of providing families with a simple, innovative yet fun approach to establishing strong early literacy skills.

Barratt said the objective is for people to understand that the library is more than just books with offerings like toddler reading time, countless programs, and nearly two, dozen locations.

"Aside from our fantastic library programs, we also offer a lot of different kinds of materials to check out. In addition to books and DVDs, we also have great STEM kits for kids that include an activity and a book to do at home. We have things like yard games to help you enjoy the outdoors this summer," Barratt said.

Kids can also join the Mayor's Summer Reading Challenge where the more you read, the more prizes you earn.

The Fort Worth Public Library has even curated a Paris Olympics book list to get kids excited about the upcoming Games this summer.