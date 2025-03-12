Donate to local libraries on North Texas Library Giving Day

Looking for a great way to help your local library this spring? NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 are Reading With You by supporting DFW libraries with North Texas Library Giving Day. On Tuesday, April 1, you can help 26 Library Foundations by making a donation. Your donation will assist in funding 60 library branches in our DFW community.
These foundations help libraries fund programs and services that go beyond just lending books, including:
- Access to 3-D printers
- Resume assistance and interview coaching
- Computer, printer, scanner, and fax machine access
- English as a Second Language classes
- Early literacy skills classes
- School-age children can check out books from any library- not just their city.
Participate in this new event and give back to our community by clicking HERE.
North Texas Library Giving Day is based on an event that began in Seattle in 2019 and partners with North Texas Giving Day.
