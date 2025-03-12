community

Donate to local libraries on North Texas Library Giving Day

NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 are Reading with You

Euless Library

Looking for a great way to help your local library this spring? NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 are Reading With You by supporting DFW libraries with North Texas Library Giving Day.  On Tuesday, April 1, you can help 26 Library Foundations by making a donation. Your donation will assist in funding 60 library branches in our DFW community.

These foundations help libraries fund programs and services that go beyond just lending books, including:

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE
  • Access to 3-D printers
  • Resume assistance and interview coaching
  • Computer, printer, scanner, and fax machine access
  • English as a Second Language classes
  • Early literacy skills classes
  • School-age children can check out books from any library- not just their city.

Participate in this new event and give back to our community by clicking HERE.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

North Texas Library Giving Day is based on an event that began in Seattle in 2019 and partners with North Texas Giving Day.

North Texas Library Giving Day
Donate on Tuesday, April 1
Help fund 60 Library Branches across DFW
For more information, and to donate click HERE.

This article tagged under:

communityEducationBooks and literature
Dashboard
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us