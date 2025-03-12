Donate to local libraries on North Texas Library Giving Day

Looking for a great way to help your local library this spring? NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 are Reading With You by supporting DFW libraries with North Texas Library Giving Day. On Tuesday, April 1, you can help 26 Library Foundations by making a donation. Your donation will assist in funding 60 library branches in our DFW community.

These foundations help libraries fund programs and services that go beyond just lending books, including:

Access to 3-D printers

Resume assistance and interview coaching

Computer, printer, scanner, and fax machine access

English as a Second Language classes

Early literacy skills classes

School-age children can check out books from any library- not just their city.

Participate in this new event and give back to our community by clicking HERE.

North Texas Library Giving Day is based on an event that began in Seattle in 2019 and partners with North Texas Giving Day.

North Texas Library Giving Day

For more information, and to donate click HERE.