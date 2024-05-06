2024 paris olympics

Children's books to get ready for the Paris Olympics

By Laura Harris

NBC 5 is Reading with You ahead of the Paris Olympics with a list of children’s books curated by the Fort Worth Public Library.

These are stories that introduce children to Olympic sports and celebrate the Games for kids of all ages!

BOARD AND PICTURE BOOKS

Goal: My First Soccer Game, by Tanner Ryan

Baller Ina, by Liz Casal

Max and Marla, by Aleandra Boiger

OlymPIG, by Victoria Jamieson

Dream Big: Michael Jordan and the Pursuit of Excellence, by Deloris Jordan

MIDDLE-GRADE FICTION

MVP: The Gold Medal Mess, by David A. Kelly

The Timekeepers: The Ancient Olympics, by SJ King

Geronimo and the Gold Medal Mystery, by Geronimo Stilton

Hour of the Olympics, by Mary Pope Osborne

Mr. Lemoncello’s Library Olympics, by Chris Grabenstein

CHILDREN’S NONFICTION

You Wouldn’t Want to be a Greek Athlete, by Michael Ford

Olympic Trivia, by Marty Gitlin

So You Think You Know: the Olympics, by Clive Gifford

What are the Summer Olympics, by Gail Herman

