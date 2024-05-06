Children's books to get ready for the Paris Olympics

NBC 5 is Reading with You ahead of the Paris Olympics with a list of children’s books curated by the Fort Worth Public Library.
These are stories that introduce children to Olympic sports and celebrate the Games for kids of all ages!
BOARD AND PICTURE BOOKS
Goal: My First Soccer Game, by Tanner Ryan
Baller Ina, by Liz Casal
Max and Marla, by Aleandra Boiger
OlymPIG, by Victoria Jamieson
Dream Big: Michael Jordan and the Pursuit of Excellence, by Deloris Jordan
MIDDLE-GRADE FICTION
MVP: The Gold Medal Mess, by David A. Kelly
The Timekeepers: The Ancient Olympics, by SJ King
Geronimo and the Gold Medal Mystery, by Geronimo Stilton
Hour of the Olympics, by Mary Pope Osborne
Mr. Lemoncello’s Library Olympics, by Chris Grabenstein
CHILDREN’S NONFICTION
You Wouldn’t Want to be a Greek Athlete, by Michael Ford
Olympic Trivia, by Marty Gitlin
So You Think You Know: the Olympics, by Clive Gifford
What are the Summer Olympics, by Gail Herman