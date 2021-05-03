Duncanville ISD Gifts 3,000 Books to Students, Hosting Live Event May 3

Duncanville ISD is working to get their students excited about reading and they are doing it with free books.

It’s all part of the new "Read Across the ‘Ville" literacy program launched through the partnership of the Duncanville ISD English Language Arts and Reading (ELAR) Department and Library Services. The program is designed to connect with students through reading stories.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The district gave away 3,000 books to students in Kindergarten through 12th grade. The books included 60 different titles with a focus on diversity.

The book giveaway was Friday, April 30 ahead of the virtual event Monday, May 3.

“We have lots of different cultures represented in our books. We have different genres. We really picked out something for everyone,” Secondary English Language Arts and Reading coordinator, Ashley Evans said.

K-6 English, Language Arts and Reading coordinator Kristi Mullins agreed.

“It’s important for these kids to be able to see themselves in these books. We have titles that represent who our students are in Duncanville ISD,” Mullins said.

Since last year, reading has been a big focus of concern.

“Remote learning has really taken a toll on our kids. We wanted them to see that we want to help,” Evans said.

As for paying for the books, they got creative.

“When you ask students to read with you and read as a community, but then you don’t provide a way for them to that 100%, then we felt we could lose some of the students. We wanted everyone excited and willing to participate,” Evans said. “We reallocated money that we didn’t use and put that with other money to get the books. We also got the books on discount from a wholesale book distributor which helped with the cost.”

This year’s event was planned online to consider current social distancing restrictions. That online event is a win for everyone because it's free and anyone can join, even if the student doesn’t attend Duncanville ISD.

The new Read Across the 'Ville literacy program, launched through the partnership of the Duncanville ISD English Language Arts and Reading (ELAR) Department and Library Services, is designed to connect with students through reading stories. This year's event was planned online to consider current social distancing restrictions.

The online, live event starts at 6:30 Monday evening.