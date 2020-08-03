book of the week

Book of the Week: The Grumpy Monkey

NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 team up for an initiative to encourage young readers

By Laura Harris

This week’s NBC 5 Book of the Week is The Grumpy Monkey by Suzanne Lang.

This book is great for kids kindergarten through first grade.

A note from the publisher:

Jim the chimpanzee is in a terrible mood for no good reason. His friends can't understand it--how can he be in a bad mood when it's SUCH a beautiful day? They encourage him not to hunch, to smile, and to do things that make THEM happy. But Jim can't take all the advice...and has a BIT of a meltdown. Could it be that he just needs a day to feel grumpy?

NBC 5's Reading With You initiative is an innovative program encouraging elementary-aged children to read at least one book a week throughout the summer to help combat summer learning loss, often referred to as the "summer slide." This year, educators are dubbing it "COVID slide" as students have been out of the traditional classroom for two months even before the summer.

Each week, NBC 5 will highlight a book from our online reading list compiled with the help of Reading Partners North Texas.

Reading Partners North Texas mobilizes communities to provide students with the proven, individualized reading support they need to read at grade level by 4th grade.

