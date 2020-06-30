4,000 Books Collected at Dallas Book Drive for Low-Income Children

A Dallas book drive received more than 4,000 book donations for children in underserved communities.

Seth Block, Bora Laci and Amit Banerjee all said they just wanted to help kids build their home libraries because reading is so important. They never imagined the outpouring of support they would receive.

Block, who graduated from TCU, said this was a labor of love for kids who need it most.

“We received a total of 4,090 books that will be divided among the four nonprofits [we were working with]. I do anticipate that number to increase as we have some additional books we are picking up this week.”