Reading With You Summer Reading List

Our stations are proud to once again partner with Reading Partners North Texas and the Alice J. Puente Reading Initiative for this important program to encourage young students to continue their learning by reading during their summer break.

We know that this summer it will be more important than ever for children to continue to read so they do not experience learning loss. Reading Partners North Texas has compiled an exciting book list for grades kindergarten through fifth grade to read all summer long. These books are fun and readily available in your local libraries.

For more information about resources to help your student succeed, including monthly themed activities for the whole family, reading BINGO games, book reports, and more, visit Reading Partners at https://readingpartners.org/reading-with-you/.

READING WITH YOU / LEYENDO CONTIGO

Recommended titles in English and Spanish

Kindergarten and First Grade Books

English Titles

Brave by Stacy McAnulty

Bugs! Bugs! Bugs! by Bob Barner

Gravity by Jason Chin

Groovy Joe: Ice Cream and Dinosaurs by Eric Litwin

I need a Hug by Aaron Blabey

It's Okay to Be Different by Todd Parr

Marta Big and Small by Jen Arena

Mixed: A Colorful Story by Arree Chung

Moon Rope: A Peruvian Folktale by Lois Ehlert

The Grumpy Monkey by Suzanne Lang

The Koala Who Could by Rachel Bright

The Pigeon Finds a Hot Dog by Mo Willems

Triangle by Mac Barnett & Jon Klassen

Spanish Titles

¿De dónde eres? por Yamile Saied Mendez

El koala que pudo por Rachel Bright

Está bien ser diferente por Todd Parr

Gruñón por Suzanne Lang

¡Insectos! ¡Insectos! por Bob Barner

José el chévere: Helado y dinosaurios por Eric Litwin

La gravedad por Jason Chin

La paloma encuentra un perro caliente por Mo Willems

Mezclados. Una historia de colores por Arree Chung

Un lazo a la luna por Lois Ehlert

Necesito un abrazo por Aaron Blabey

Triangulo por Mac Barnett y Jon Klassen

Valiente por Stacy McAnulty

Second and Third Grade Books

English Titles

Dog Breath by Dav Pilkey

Dolphins by Melissa Stewart

Enemy Pie by Derek Munson

If You Ever Want to Bring an Alligator to School, Don't! by Elise Parsley

Jabari Jumps by Gaia Cornwall

Just Ask!: Be Different, Be Brave, Be You by Sonia Sotomayor

Moon! Earth's Best Friend by Stacy McAnulty

Narwhal: Unicorn of the Sea by Ben Clayton

Secret Pizza Party by Adam Rubin

The Day You Begin by Jacqueline Woodson

The Pot that Juan Built by Nancy Andrews-Goebel

Tomas and The Library Lady by Pat Mora

Written and Drawn by Henrietta by Liniers

Spanish Titles

Aliento perruno por Dav Pilkey

Astronáutica por Carlos Pazos

El día en que descubres quién eres por Jacqueline Woodson

Escrito y dibujado por Enriqueta por Liniers

Fiesta secreta de pizza por Adam Rubin

Jabari salta por Gaia Cornwall

La vasija que Juan fabrico Nancy Andrews-Goebel

Los delfines por Melissa Stewart

Narval. Unicornio marino por Ben Clayton

Pastel para enemigos por Derek Munson

Si piensas traer un cocodrilo a la escuela, ¡no lo hagas! por Elise Parsley

¡Solo pregunta!: Sé Diferente, Sé Valiente, Sé Tú por Sonia Sotomayor

Tomás y la señora de la biblioteca por Pat Mora

Fourth and Fifth Grade Books

English Titles

Ban This Book by Alan Gratz

Cats vs Dogs by Elizabeth Carney

Chicken Sunday by Patricia Polacco

Gregor the Overlander by Suzanne Collins

It’s Me: Catwad by Jim Benton

Julián Rodríguez: Trash Crisis on Earth by Alexander Stadler

Mufaro's Beautiful Daughters by John Steptoe

Real Pigeons Fight Crime by Andrew McDonald

Schomburg: The Man Who Built a Library by Carole Boston Weatherford

The Cardboard Kingdom by Chad Sell

The Epic Fail of Arturo Zamora by Pablo Cartaya

The Lemonade War by Jaqueline Davies

Wilma Unlimited by Kathleen Krull

Spanish Titles

El épico fracaso de Arturo Zamora por Pablo Cartaya

El pollo de los domingos por Patricia Polacco

Gregor de las tierras altas por Suzanne Collins

Hombre Perro por Dav Pilkey

Julián Rodríguez: Crisis de basura en la tierra por Alexander Stadler

La guerra de la limonada por Jacqueline Davies

Las bellas hijas de Mufaro por John Steptoe

Los gatos vs los perros por Elizabeth Carney

Saraí y el significado de lo genial por Sarai Gonzalez y Monica Brown

Schomburg: El hombre que creó una biblioteca por Carole Boston Weatherford y Eric Velasquez

Pangato: Soy yo por Jim Benton

El coyote debajo de la mesa por Joe Hayes

Wilma sin limites por Kathleen Krull