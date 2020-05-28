Reading With You Summer Reading List

Our stations are proud to once again partner with Reading Partners North Texas and the Alice J. Puente Reading Initiative for this important program to encourage young students to continue their learning by reading during their summer break.
We know that this summer it will be more important than ever for children to continue to read so they do not experience learning loss. Reading Partners North Texas has compiled an exciting book list for grades kindergarten through fifth grade to read all summer long. These books are fun and readily available in your local libraries.
For more information about resources to help your student succeed, including monthly themed activities for the whole family, reading BINGO games, book reports, and more, visit Reading Partners at https://readingpartners.org/reading-with-you/.
READING WITH YOU / LEYENDO CONTIGO
Recommended titles in English and Spanish
Kindergarten and First Grade Books
English Titles
Brave by Stacy McAnulty
Bugs! Bugs! Bugs! by Bob Barner
Gravity by Jason Chin
Groovy Joe: Ice Cream and Dinosaurs by Eric Litwin
I need a Hug by Aaron Blabey
It's Okay to Be Different by Todd Parr
Marta Big and Small by Jen Arena
Mixed: A Colorful Story by Arree Chung
Moon Rope: A Peruvian Folktale by Lois Ehlert
The Grumpy Monkey by Suzanne Lang
The Koala Who Could by Rachel Bright
The Pigeon Finds a Hot Dog by Mo Willems
Triangle by Mac Barnett & Jon Klassen
Spanish Titles
¿De dónde eres? por Yamile Saied Mendez
El koala que pudo por Rachel Bright
Está bien ser diferente por Todd Parr
Gruñón por Suzanne Lang
¡Insectos! ¡Insectos! por Bob Barner
José el chévere: Helado y dinosaurios por Eric Litwin
La gravedad por Jason Chin
La paloma encuentra un perro caliente por Mo Willems
Mezclados. Una historia de colores por Arree Chung
Un lazo a la luna por Lois Ehlert
Necesito un abrazo por Aaron Blabey
Triangulo por Mac Barnett y Jon Klassen
Valiente por Stacy McAnulty
Second and Third Grade Books
English Titles
Dog Breath by Dav Pilkey
Dolphins by Melissa Stewart
Enemy Pie by Derek Munson
If You Ever Want to Bring an Alligator to School, Don't! by Elise Parsley
Jabari Jumps by Gaia Cornwall
Just Ask!: Be Different, Be Brave, Be You by Sonia Sotomayor
Moon! Earth's Best Friend by Stacy McAnulty
Narwhal: Unicorn of the Sea by Ben Clayton
Secret Pizza Party by Adam Rubin
The Day You Begin by Jacqueline Woodson
The Pot that Juan Built by Nancy Andrews-Goebel
Tomas and The Library Lady by Pat Mora
Written and Drawn by Henrietta by Liniers
Spanish Titles
Aliento perruno por Dav Pilkey
Astronáutica por Carlos Pazos
El día en que descubres quién eres por Jacqueline Woodson
Escrito y dibujado por Enriqueta por Liniers
Fiesta secreta de pizza por Adam Rubin
Jabari salta por Gaia Cornwall
La vasija que Juan fabrico Nancy Andrews-Goebel
Los delfines por Melissa Stewart
Narval. Unicornio marino por Ben Clayton
Pastel para enemigos por Derek Munson
Si piensas traer un cocodrilo a la escuela, ¡no lo hagas! por Elise Parsley
¡Solo pregunta!: Sé Diferente, Sé Valiente, Sé Tú por Sonia Sotomayor
Tomás y la señora de la biblioteca por Pat Mora
Fourth and Fifth Grade Books
English Titles
Ban This Book by Alan Gratz
Cats vs Dogs by Elizabeth Carney
Chicken Sunday by Patricia Polacco
Gregor the Overlander by Suzanne Collins
It’s Me: Catwad by Jim Benton
Julián Rodríguez: Trash Crisis on Earth by Alexander Stadler
Mufaro's Beautiful Daughters by John Steptoe
Real Pigeons Fight Crime by Andrew McDonald
Schomburg: The Man Who Built a Library by Carole Boston Weatherford
The Cardboard Kingdom by Chad Sell
The Epic Fail of Arturo Zamora by Pablo Cartaya
The Lemonade War by Jaqueline Davies
Wilma Unlimited by Kathleen Krull
Spanish Titles
El épico fracaso de Arturo Zamora por Pablo Cartaya
El pollo de los domingos por Patricia Polacco
Gregor de las tierras altas por Suzanne Collins
Hombre Perro por Dav Pilkey
Julián Rodríguez: Crisis de basura en la tierra por Alexander Stadler
La guerra de la limonada por Jacqueline Davies
Las bellas hijas de Mufaro por John Steptoe
Los gatos vs los perros por Elizabeth Carney
Saraí y el significado de lo genial por Sarai Gonzalez y Monica Brown
Schomburg: El hombre que creó una biblioteca por Carole Boston Weatherford y Eric Velasquez
Pangato: Soy yo por Jim Benton
El coyote debajo de la mesa por Joe Hayes
Wilma sin limites por Kathleen Krull