NBC 5 and Sundance Square invite you to enjoy the celebration of music, food, and culture at the 1st Annual La Catrina Contest at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 23, in Downtown Fort Worth. The entire evening will be a warm and gathering occasion with music and traditional Mexican food. All are welcome to celebrate and share the magic of this rich culture.
Following the La Catrina contest, an 8-10 piece mariachi group accompanied by folklorico dancers from Anastasia Dance Company will perform for the crowd.
For more information, visit sundancesquare.com/events.
La Catrina Contest 2022
Sunday, October 23
5:00 p.m.
Sundance Square Plaza
420 Main St
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Saturday, October 23
Contest: 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Mariachi and Folklorico 8:00 – 10:00 p.m.
