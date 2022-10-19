Sundance Square

La Catrina Contest 2022

Sunday, October 23

woman in Day of the Dead Catrina makeup
kleberpicui - stock.adobe.com

NBC 5 and Sundance Square invite you to enjoy the celebration of music, food, and culture at the 1st Annual La Catrina Contest at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 23, in Downtown Fort Worth. The entire evening will be a warm and gathering occasion with music and traditional Mexican food. All are welcome to celebrate and share the magic of this rich culture.

Sundance Square’s La Catrina Contest will present 20 contestants will be judged based upon makeup, headpiece and dress. This Catrina Contest is local at heart, committed to showcasing local north Texas talent. The entire evening will be a warm and gathering occasion with music and traditional Mexican food. All are welcome to celebrate and share the magic of this rich Culture.

Following the La Catrina contest, an 8-10 piece mariachi group accompanied by folklorico dancers from Anastasia Dance Company will perform for the crowd.

For more information, visit sundancesquare.com/events.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

La Catrina Contest 2022
Sunday, October 23
5:00 p.m.
Sundance Square Plaza
420 Main St
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Saturday, October 23
Contest: 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Mariachi and Folklorico 8:00 – 10:00 p.m.
sundancesquare.com/events

This article tagged under:

Sundance SquareDay of the Deadcatrina
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint LX News Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us