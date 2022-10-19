NBC 5 and Sundance Square invite you to enjoy the celebration of music, food, and culture at the 1st Annual La Catrina Contest at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 23, in Downtown Fort Worth. The entire evening will be a warm and gathering occasion with music and traditional Mexican food. All are welcome to celebrate and share the magic of this rich culture.

This Catrina Contest is local at heart, committed to showcasing local north Texas talent.

Following the La Catrina contest, an 8-10 piece mariachi group accompanied by folklorico dancers from Anastasia Dance Company will perform for the crowd.

For more information, visit sundancesquare.com/events.

La Catrina Contest 2022

Sunday, October 23

5:00 p.m.

Sundance Square Plaza

420 Main St

Fort Worth, TX 76102

Contest: 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Mariachi and Folklorico 8:00 – 10:00 p.m.

sundancesquare.com/events