Kick-off Breast Cancer Awareness Month at the More Than Pink Walk!

Get ready to put on your walking shoes and join NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 alongside the annual Komen Greater Fort Worth More Than Pink Walk! We are thrilled to announce the return of this incredible event, taking place on Saturday, September 30, at The Shops at Clearfork in Fort Worth.

This walk is not just about raising awareness for breast cancer; it's about making a tangible difference in the lives of those affected by this disease. By participating in the More Than Pink Walk, you will be helping to raise critical funds that support essential services for breast cancer patients and their families, including research, financial assistance, screening, diagnostics, and patient navigation services.

What better way to kick off Breast Cancer Awareness Month than by coming together as a community, united in a mission to find a cure. Mark your calendars and spread the word - we can't wait to see you at The Shops at Clearfork on September 30th for an unforgettable day of walking, fundraising, and celebrating hope. Together, we can make a real difference in the fight against breast cancer.

To Register for the walk, click HERE.

For more information, click HERE.

Komen Greater Fort Worth More Than Pink Walk 2023

Saturday, September 30

7:00 a.m. - Event Opens

8:00 a.m. - Opening Ceremony

8:30 a.m. - Walk Begins

The Shops at Clearfork Fort Worth