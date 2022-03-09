American Red Cross

How to Help the Red Cross With the Humanitarian Crisis in Ukraine

NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 have teamed up with the American Red Cross to help with the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine

Maja Hitij/Getty Images

As the war in Ukraine continues, the U.N. estimates more than 2 million people have fled the country, the biggest exodus of refugees in Europe since the end of World War II.

Ukrainians have fled to neighboring countries and even more are displaced within the country as fighting intensifies.

The American Red Cross has been on the ground delivering emergency aid to families including food, fuel, medical supplies and support for housing.

In just the past week, the Red Cross reports teams in Ukraine have provided first aid training to more than 12,000, distributed more than 90,000 food and hygiene parcels and 32 tons of food, blankets, medicine, medical supplies and household items. Red Cross and Red Crescent teams in neighboring countries have distributed water, food, clothing, and more —as well as mental and emotional support.

How to Help

NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 have teamed up with the Red Cross.

You can help people affected by the war in Ukraine by donating a gift to American Red Cross Disaster Relief. Your financial donation to the Red Cross helps provide shelter, meals, relief supplies, emotional support, recovery planning and other assistance. 

Click here to learn how to Ukraine's Humanitarian Relief efforts by making a donation to the American Red Cross.

Using the drop-down menu at the link above you can specify that you want your gift to go to people affected by the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.

