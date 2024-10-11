Get tickets to the Meal for the Minds Luncheon

NBC 5, Telemundo 39, and Metrocare invite you to the Meal for the Minds Luncheon at The Renaissance Hotel in Dallas on Thursday, October 24. This year’s topic focuses on “Intersectionality on Mental Health and Policing” and aims to shine a light on the connections between mental health and law enforcement.

NBC 5 News Anchor Laura Harris will moderate a panel which includes Interim Assistant Chief Michael Igo of the Dallas Police Department, Dallas County Sheriff Marian Brown, CEO of Metrocare Dr. John Burruss, and Richie Butler, Senior Pastor of St. Luke United Methodist Church.

Tickets for this amazing event are on sale until October 16. All proceeds help Metrocare provide services in DFW. Buy tickets now by clicking HERE.

Meal for the Minds Luncheon

Thursday, October 24

Starts at 11:45 a.m.

The Renaissance Hotel

2222 N. Stemmons Fwy.

Dallas

For more information, click HERE. https://www.metrocareservices.org/event/15th-annual-meal-for-the-minds/

About Metrocare

Metrocare provides care for over 50,000 adults, children, adolescents and families each year through a wide range of services that include developmental disability services, early childhood intervention services, primary healthcare, pharmacy, and social services. With a record spanning over 57 years of service, Metrocare is proud to be North Texas’ largest provider for mental health, developmental disability, and housing services at ten main mental health clinics and over 20 satellite clinics.