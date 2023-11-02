Fort Worth YMCA Turkey Trot 2023

The Fort Worth YMCA Turkey Trot is not just a race, it's a tradition that brings together generations of families. Since 1981, this annual event has been a source of joy and community spirit for the people of Fort Worth.

In an exciting development, NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 have joined forces with the Moritz Fort Worth YMCA Turkey Trot presented by Texas Health in 2023. This partnership will bring even more visibility and excitement to an already beloved event.

When you register for the Fort Worth YMCA Turkey Trot, you're not just signing up for a race. You're joining a community that values health, wellness, and togetherness. Whether you're a seasoned runner or just starting your fitness journey, there's something for everyone at this family-friendly event.

So lace up your running shoes, gather your loved ones, and be prepared to experience the thrill of crossing the finish line surrounded by cheering crowds. The Fort Worth YMCA Turkey Trot is more than just a run - it's an opportunity to create lasting memories and celebrate the spirit of Thanksgiving.

Fort Worth YMCA Turkey Trot

Thanksgiving Morning

Thursday, November 23

8 a.m. - 1K Hapi Water Gobbler Trot

8k - 8:15 a.m.

5k - 8:30 a.m.

The Shops at Clearfork

5188 Monahans

Fort Worth, TX 76109

History of the Fort Worth YMCA Turkey Trot

The first Fort Worth YMCA Turkey Trot was held on Thanksgiving morning, November 26, 1981 with an estimate of 200 participants from the neighborhood. By 1995, the race expanded and grew to approximately 2,000 runners. In 2010, over 12,000 runners participated in the Fort Worth YMCA Turkey Trot, with an estimated crowd of over 14,000 people. Due to the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, the event became 100% virtual and engaged over 1,800 participants. Over the years, the Fort Worth YMCA Turkey Trot has raised over $3 million dollars to help support the Y and the community’s needs. The Fort Worth YMCA Turkey Trot is still one of Tarrant County’s premiere races.

About the YMCA of Metropolitan Fort Worth

The YMCA of Metropolitan Fort Worth consists of 13 branches and serves Hood County, Tarrant County, Johnson County, and outlying areas. Regardless of age, race, and income background, the Fort Worth YMCA provides opportunities to all individuals to learn, grow and thrive.