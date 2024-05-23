Whisker Wednesday: free spay, neuter, and vaccinations for feral cats

During the Spring and Summer seasons, there is a visible surge of feral cats, leaving communities with an overpopulation issue. This has been the case for the Weatherford Parker County Animal Shelter which has been working with their community to curb the population and lessen the number of cats living in harmful conditions.

Whisker Wednesday is the name of the action-based plan to help combat the overbreeding of many cats that unfortunately get left to live outdoors and fend for themselves.

“On the last Wednesday of each month, residents of Weatherford & Parker County can bring as many outdoor cats as possible to be spayed/neutered, vaccinated and ear notched. These cats can then be released back to the community they live in but are vaccinated and no longer producing kittens”, explains Eric Shumar, the Assistant Director of Municipal and Community Services for the City of Weatherford. “Industry experts suggest that a targeted approach of spaying and neutering community cats is the only way to control community cat populations and reduce disease.”

What should we understand about community cats?

These types of felines are descendants of unaltered cats who were previously abandoned or left outdoors

They often die from diseases such as feline AIDS, leukemia, and infectious peritonitis - among others

Others die from being hit by cars or even animal cruelty by humans

What to know about Whisker Wednesday at Weatherford Parker County Animal Shelter

All cats must be brought in live-traps, to easily handle them in preparation for surgery

The first 100 cats are accepted on Whisker Wednesdays

Whisker Wednesday is free to Parker County Residents

Event is held monthly on the last Wednesday of each month

Drop – off time is between 8:15 am and 9 am

The first 100 community cats from residents living in Parker County, TX are accepted

Cats should be dropped off in live-traps, one cat per trap

A single fertile cat can produce an average of three litters per year, with each litter typically comprising four to six kittens. This means that over the course of seven years, one un-spayed female cat and her offspring can lead to the birth of up to 4,948 kittens. By addressing the issue at the source and neutering feral cats, the shelter along with Parker County volunteers and veterinarians give their days to help save hundreds of other cats from being born into uncertain circumstances.

The community has rallied around the shelter's initiatives, understanding the importance of these interventions in the long run. “Our goal for 2024 (Oct 2023-Sept 2024) is to sterilize 1,200 cats on Whisker Wednesday. We believe this will really put a dent in the community cat overpopulation we are working to curb in Weatherford and Parker County.” - Eric Shumar, Assistant Director of Municipal and Community Services

Whisker Wednesdays

Every last Wednesday of each month

Weatherford Parker County Animal Shelter

403 Hickory Ln.

Weatherford, TX 76086

PH: 817-598-4111

Email: animals@weatherfordtx.gov

For more information visit HERE