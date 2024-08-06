Tarrant Area Food Bank expands impact

Two years ago, Tarrant Area Food Bank (TAFB) launched the R.E.D (Resources. Education. Delivered.) program with a single bus to provide essential resources and education to communities in need. Today, the year-round program has expanded to four buses, extending its reach to Fort Worth, Arlington, Parker County, and Denton County. The program offers social service benefits, assisting families in qualifying for SNAP, TANF, and other support programs. The buses are equipped with emergency food boxes with fresh produce along with translators ensuring that language barriers do not prevent residents from accessing the services needed.

The rapid growth from one bus to four underscores the program's effectiveness and the increasing demand for its services. The Tarrant Area Food Bank remains dedicated to delivering vital resources and education to ensure that no family goes without.