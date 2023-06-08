Tarrant Area Food Bank brings back Dinners for Dads in new Denton location

Celebrate Father's Day with this timely collaboration from the Tarrant Area Food Bank, Dinners for Dads.

Summer months can be a struggle for families and the high inflation is making it any easier. The Tarrant Area Food Bank wants to be sure families can celebrate Dad with a cookout while also removing any worry over where the celebratory meal will come from.

Want to grab a meal kit? Dinners for Dads meals can be picked up at the old Fouts Field parking lot at the University of North Texas in Denton from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 15.

The event is open to dads and families who continue to struggle with food insecurity in Denton County and the surrounding areas.

No identification or documentation is required. All are welcome to receive food at these distribution opportunities.

More special events are planned over the summer to ensure no child goes hungry while TAFB is Serving Up Summer in their communities. Volunteers are always needed.

The crisis continues to hit the Tarrant Area Food Bank, where they are not receiving as much food to keep their shelves stocked for the 500+ partner agencies who order from them every month. The rising cost of fuel, rent, and more importantly at the grocery store, has left many in our communities to make difficult decisions on paying utilities or having food. For that, they are now asking for monetary donations to assist them in buying more nutritious food for their 13-country service area. Please visit our website for donations so that no child goes hungry this summer.

Tarrant Area Food Bank (TAFB) commits to everyone having the food they need. Through our network of over 450 partner agencies, TAFB provides access to over 1 million nutritious meals weekly to children and adults facing hunger. This work resulted in access to 40 million nutritious meals in fiscal year 2022.