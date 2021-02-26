North Texas Groups Prepare for Another Day of Fighting Hunger

The daily effort of fighting hunger will happen at events all over North Texas Friday.

The need is greater after last week's winter storms left many families in a food crisis due to loss of work, unexpected expenses or a lack of food resources.

North Texas Food Bank will be at Webb Chapel UMC, 2536 Valley View Lane in Farmers Branch from 9 a.m. to noon.

Partner agency Iglesia Bautista El Calvario, 5227 Nomas Street in Dallas will distribute food from 1 p.m. to 3 pm.

❗️Distribution Update: Our Mobile Pantry at North Central Texas College on Friday, February 26th has been cancelled. If you need other options for food assistance, please visit https://t.co/X5TPTyXpIn. pic.twitter.com/r1GhDZmqg4 — North Texas Food Bank (@ntfb) February 24, 2021

Tarrant Area Food Bank will be back at Herman Clark Stadium, 5201 CA Roberson Blvd. in Fort Worth from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for its Mega Mobile Market

And, Friendship West Baptist Church will serve another one thousand meals today as part of its effort to support the southern Dallas community.

Families aren't getting a box of food but rather hot meals cooked on the spot. A catering team uses the church's commercial kitchen to prepare the food and volunteers hand them out for free to anyone who drives up.

"It's healthy food. It's fresh food. It's good food," said Dr. Frederick D. Haynes, III, the senior pastor at Friendship West. "We have the heart to do it. And that's why you see so many volunteers out there, at a church that's really stepped up along with others in the community to make a difference."

Along with the free hot meals, volunteers also pass out cases of water.

The distribution at Friendship West, 2020 W. Wheatland Road happens Friday afternoon at 4:30 and again on Saturday at noon.

"We're trying to do all we can with the pain and suffering from last week with the weather apocalypse. A lot of people are still struggling," said Haynes as car after car rolled up behind him. "We're making sure their basic needs are being met. This is a part of what we're doing to alleviate the pain."