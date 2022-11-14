Luncheon Honors Pastors and Kicks Off Holiday Food Distributions

Pastors are often considered the backbone in communities across North Texas, and several groups recently got together to do "omething good for them ahead of the holiday season.

"We wanted to reach out and thank all these pastors 'cuz the city and the communities don't move without pastors. I don't care if you're Catholic, Baptist, whatever religion you are, if you don't have that man of God leading people we're not gonna be successful as we need to be," said Mitchell Ward, CEO of MW Logistics and founder of MW Cares Foundation.

For another year, Ward and his company's nonprofit joined The Big Good in treating more than a hundred area pastors to lunch simply to thank them for serving their communities.

The luncheon also serves as the kick off for this week's Hholiday Giveaway.

MW Cares along with The Big Good, led by college Football Coach, Gary Patterson, and Grammy Award-winning recording artist, and Fort Worth native, Leon Bridges, will help Tarrant Area Food Bank serve thousands at a Mega Mobile Market event at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on Thursday, Nov. 17, 8 a.m. - noon.

TAFB will be hosting a holiday mobile distribution at AT&T Stadium on November 17th. Details attached. pic.twitter.com/VaAl2wwCy4 — Tarrant Area Food Bank (@TAFoodBank) November 11, 2022

"Everyone will get a turkey and we'll be giving out 60 pounds of food to get them through the holiday season. So that will be anything from stuffing, green beans, mac and cheese, what they would normally use during the thanksgiving holiday," Ward said.

TAFB and its partenrs are hosting several events this week:

• Wednesday, November 16 (HOMELESS VETERANS ONLY), TAFB will have a table to hand out food and registering people for SNAP benefits to Homeless Veterans in need at the Homeless Veterans Stand Down Distribution at Resource Connection Gym at 2300 Circle Drive in Fort Worth, 76119. The event is from 9a-1p.

• Thursday, November 17, Annual Mega Mobile Market event at AT&T Stadium, presented in partnership with the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, AT&T Stadium, Dallas Cowboys, American Airlines and Arlington Police and Fire departments, MW Cares Foundation and The Big Good charity from 8:00 a.m. to Noon

• Friday, November 18, the Como Community Center will host an event beginning at 9a for Como Neighbors in need at 4660 Home Street in Fort Worth, 76107.

• Saturday, November 19, Bishop Michael E. and First Lady Jana K. Williams present the Turkey Giveaway Thanksgiving Distribution to be held at 1911 Yuma in Fort Worth beginning at 8 am until Noon.

• Monday, November 21, Harvesting In Mansfield(HIM) will host a distribution from 6:30-8:30p at 150 S.6th Ave. in Mansfield.

Tarrant Area Food Bank serves families in need throughout a 13-county service area and is committed to giving clients access to nutritious food this holiday season.

TAFB needs volunteers to assist at these Mega Mobile distributions, sign up to volunteer at tafb.galaxydigital.com.