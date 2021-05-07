Carrollton

Flamingos of Carrollton Feed the Flock

A group of women find fun and purpose in serving the community

By Deborah Ferguson

Judy Lyle, Becky Miller and Paula McDonald are members of the Flamingos of Carrollton, a group of friends who make serving the community a priority.
Flamingos of Carrollton

Birds of a feather like being together.

"We like to have fun but we give back to the community. That's one reason we started the group, so we could go out and help people," said Becky Miller as she talked about her flock of friends.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The ladies met at the citizens' fire academy in Carrollton. A firefighter joked about them being troublemakers, and the ladies embraced it.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

education 1 hour ago

Local Teacher Celebrates Classroom and Life Lessons

covid-19 vaccine 1 hour ago

North Texas Prepares for Possibility of COVID-19 Vaccines for Ages 12-15

"We decided we'd rather be flamingos than troublemakers," Paula McDonald told NBC 5.

And with that, the Flamingos of Carrollton flew into action to help their beloved community. Feeding families in the pandemic has been one of the biggest needs.

"We brought in canned goods. We brought in whatever they needed," Judy Lyle said.

"Other organizations or people will contact because they know they can count on us to help. So, we will collect food or do whatever we need to do," McDonald said.

McDonald's volunteer work with the flamingos recently earned her the city's Neighborhood Leadership Award. While she appreciates the honor, the reward comes in the work.

"It meant a lot to me. In Carrollton, no one volunteers by themselves. It takes one person to say, you know what we ought to do this or that," she said. "Nobody ever gets through life without having a problem. So when we find out and we can help, that gives us joy."

This article tagged under:

Carrollton
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us