Flamingos of Carrollton Feed the Flock

Birds of a feather like being together.

"We like to have fun but we give back to the community. That's one reason we started the group, so we could go out and help people," said Becky Miller as she talked about her flock of friends.

The ladies met at the citizens' fire academy in Carrollton. A firefighter joked about them being troublemakers, and the ladies embraced it.

"We decided we'd rather be flamingos than troublemakers," Paula McDonald told NBC 5.

And with that, the Flamingos of Carrollton flew into action to help their beloved community. Feeding families in the pandemic has been one of the biggest needs.

"We brought in canned goods. We brought in whatever they needed," Judy Lyle said.

"Other organizations or people will contact because they know they can count on us to help. So, we will collect food or do whatever we need to do," McDonald said.

McDonald's volunteer work with the flamingos recently earned her the city's Neighborhood Leadership Award. While she appreciates the honor, the reward comes in the work.

"It meant a lot to me. In Carrollton, no one volunteers by themselves. It takes one person to say, you know what we ought to do this or that," she said. "Nobody ever gets through life without having a problem. So when we find out and we can help, that gives us joy."