Fighting Hunger Throughout the Year

NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 are fighting hunger and we need your help. Throughout our day we may not encounter those who are in need and unfortunately, it is not always visible to us, but it is existent right here in our community. Nearly 4 million Texans experience food insecurity according to Feeding Texas, and that number includes working families.

That’s why the local food banks need your support. The donations to food banks decrease and supplies that make a big difference go down. There are fewer resources to give out throughout the rest of the year.

Food pantries become overwhelmed as the lines of people in need do not decrease. If there aren't enough donations, the food pantries often need to distribute smaller portions that may not be enough for people to stay healthy.

NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 are fighting hunger, and you can help by consistently donating food throughout the year. Malnourishment and starvation are closely linked to physical distress and mental health issues. A shortage of vitamins or excessive intake of sugar/sodium makes people more vulnerable to diseases and oral health problems. However, by providing vitamin and protein-rich foods, some of these hardships may be alleviated.

Here’s a list of food banks and pantries in our area where you can donate food, meals, and monetary donations to North Texas food banks.

ALLEN

Allen Community Outreach

Serves persons in Allen and the surrounding communities in Collin County by providing free, comprehensive human services to help avoid hunger and homelessness and gain financial security.

801 E. Main Street

Allen, TX 75002

(972) 727-9131

ARLINGTON

Arlington Charities

Offers free drive-thru pantry services for Arlington residents or any family living in Arlington Independent School District boundaries.

811 Secretary Drive

Arlington, TX 76015

(817) 275-1511

DALLAS

CitySquare

CitySquare’s Food Pantry is now distributing pre-packaged groceries and nutritious meals.

1610 S. Malcom X Blvd.

Dallas, TX 75226

(214) 823-8710

Crossroads Community Services

Serves Dallas County by nourishing their community’s low-income families and individuals with nutritious food and supportive education.

4500 S. Cockrell Hill Road

Dallas, TX 75236

(214) 560-2511

Pleasant Grove Food Pantry

Provides food and other necessities to qualified residents of Pleasant Grove and the surrounding areas.

331 Baywood Street

Dallas, TX 75217

(214) 505-1928

The Salvation Army of North Texas

The Salvation Army is committed to providing those in need with food assistance at a variety of locations across the Metroplex. Other locations include Garland, Lewisville and Irving among others. Head to their website to find the location closest to you!

8787 N Stemmons Fwy

Dallas, TX 75247

VNA Meals on Wheels

Delivers nutritious, freshly prepared hot meals to Dallas County residents who are homebound and unable to access resources like food banks and grocery stores.

1440 W Mockingbird Ln.

Dallas, TX 75247

(214) 689-2639

DENTON

Denton Community Food Center

Provides food from a central community storehouse to needy families and individuals struggling with hunger insecurity.

109 W Sycamore Street

Denton, TX 76201, USA

(940) 382-0807

Freedom Food Pantry

A Client Choice Pantry, no one is turned away or denied at any time.

1123 Ft Worth Drive

Denton, TX 76205

(940) 808-1016

DESOTO

The M.I.N.T Foundation

Provide food in order to decrease the number of people suffering from food insecurities and to increase nutrient intake of seniors. Dallas and Ellis County residents are eligible with a government ID.

1604 Falcon Drive

Desoto, TX 75115

(972) 224-7200

Desoto Food Pantry

Serves residents of zip code 75115 and a portion of Glenn Heights 75154. Eligibility based on income and TEXCAP guidelines. Driver’s License is required.

400 N. Hampton Rd

Desoto, TX 75115

(972) 223-4050

FARMERS BRANCH

Metrocrest Services

Drive-thru food pantry offering pre-packaged boxes of nutritious food.

13801 Hutton Drive, Suite 150

Farmers Branch, TX 75234

(972) 446-2100

FORT WORTH

Community Food Bank

The mission is to fight hunger and poverty with food, education, programs, and resources to families in a dignified, personal, and timely manner without zip code restrictions.

3000 Galvez Avenue

Fort Worth, TX 76111

(817) 924-3331

Meals on Wheels, Inc. of Tarrant County

Promotes the dignity and independence of older adults, persons with disabilities, and other homebound persons by delivering nutritious meals and providing or coordinating needed services.

5740 Airport Freeway

Fort Worth, TX 76117-6005

(817) 336-0912

Tarrant Area Food Bank

Empowers communities to eliminate hunger by providing food, education and resources through innovation and collaboration.

2600 Cullen Street

Fort Worth, TX 76107

(817) 857-7100

FRISCO

Frisco Family Services Food Pantry

Frisco’s only community food pantry allows clients to shop in a grocery store-like setting for food at no cost.

9085 Dogwood Street

Frisco, TX 75033

(972) 335-9495

GRAND PRAIRIE

Hispanic Heritage Ambassadors of DFW

Hispanic Heritage Ambassadors of DFW offer food pantry assistance on the 3rd Wednesday of every month throughout the whole year.

Pioneer Event Center

1025 W. Pioneer Pkwy

Grand Prairie, TX 75051

(972) 480-7501

GRAPEVINE

GRACE Food Pantry and Medical Clinic

GRACE’s Client Choice Food Pantry uses a voucher system for GRACE clients to shop and select food items that meet the cultural and dietary needs of their households. The GRACE Community Clinic is a Medical Home for uninsured families that do not have access to traditional health care.

837 E Walnut Street

Grapevine, TX 76051

(817) 488-7009

LITTLE ELM

Little Elm Area Food Bank

Provides emergency food aid from the shelves of their food pantry.

501 Bill Street

Little Elm, TX 75068

(972) 294-4061

LEWISVILLE

Christian Community Action Christian Community Action

Offers client choice groceries at no charge, financial assistance, vocational services and much more.

200 S. Mill Street

Lewisville, TX 75057

(972) 219-4305

MCKINNEY

Community Food Pantry of McKinney

A nonprofit outreach program that provides food to families who have found themselves in crisis.

307 Smith Street

McKinney, TX 75069

(972) 547-4404

MESQUITE

Sharing Life Community Outreach

Sharing Life offers a variety of services including a food pantry, clothing, utility assistance and more. Visit their website to find out if you are in their coverage area.

3544 E. Emporium Circle

Mesquite, TX 75150

(972) 285-5819

PLANO

A Christian Food Pantry and Thrift Store

Serves quality food, free of charge, to anyone who needs emergency food assistance.

1116 Dobie Drive

Plano, TX 75074

(972) 578-5730

Minnie’s Food Pantry

Provides healthy meals, educational resources and numerous programs that help families gain long-term food security.

661 18th Street

Plano, TX 75074

(972) 596-0253

North Texas Food Bank

Provides access to nutritious food to close the hunger gap in an effort to create a hunger-free, healthy North Texas.

3677 Mapleshade Lane

Plano, TX 75075

(214) 330-1396

Storehouse of Collin County

Seven Loaves Food Pantry

Serves families within Collin County and surrounding communities by providing food through Seven Loaves Food Pantry.

1401 Mira Vista Boulevard

Plano, TX 75093

(469) 385-1813

SACHSE

5 Loaves Food Pantry

A faith-based organization that offers weekly food assistance to families in need through a food drive pantry.

4401 Williford Rd.

Sachse, TX 75048

(469) 767-8071

THE COLONY

NTX Community Food Pantry

Serves the Colony, SE Denton County and surrounding areas providing over 450 families each month who experience food insecurity.

5201 South Colony Blvd, Suite 650

The Colony, TX 75056

(469) 514-9065

WYLIE

Amazing Grace Food Pantry

Serves all of Collin County with an open-door policy with the mission to help in the fight against hunger in North Texas through faith and the generosity of the community.

1711 Parker Road

Wylie, TX 75098

(972) 292-7241