Fighting Hunger Throughout the Year

NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 are fighting hunger and we need your help. Throughout our day we may not encounter those who are in need and unfortunately, it is not always visible to us, but it is existent right here in our community. Nearly 4 million Texans experience food insecurity according to Feeding Texas, and that number includes working families.
That’s why the local food banks need your support. The donations to food banks decrease and supplies that make a big difference go down. There are fewer resources to give out throughout the rest of the year.
Food pantries become overwhelmed as the lines of people in need do not decrease. If there aren't enough donations, the food pantries often need to distribute smaller portions that may not be enough for people to stay healthy.
NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 are fighting hunger, and you can help by consistently donating food throughout the year. Malnourishment and starvation are closely linked to physical distress and mental health issues. A shortage of vitamins or excessive intake of sugar/sodium makes people more vulnerable to diseases and oral health problems. However, by providing vitamin and protein-rich foods, some of these hardships may be alleviated.
Here’s a list of food banks and pantries in our area where you can donate food, meals, and monetary donations to North Texas food banks.
ALLEN
Allen Community Outreach
Serves persons in Allen and the surrounding communities in Collin County by providing free, comprehensive human services to help avoid hunger and homelessness and gain financial security.
801 E. Main Street
Allen, TX 75002
(972) 727-9131
ARLINGTON
Arlington Charities
Offers free drive-thru pantry services for Arlington residents or any family living in Arlington Independent School District boundaries.
811 Secretary Drive
Arlington, TX 76015
(817) 275-1511
DALLAS
CitySquare
CitySquare’s Food Pantry is now distributing pre-packaged groceries and nutritious meals.
1610 S. Malcom X Blvd.
Dallas, TX 75226
(214) 823-8710
Crossroads Community Services
Serves Dallas County by nourishing their community’s low-income families and individuals with nutritious food and supportive education.
4500 S. Cockrell Hill Road
Dallas, TX 75236
(214) 560-2511
Pleasant Grove Food Pantry
Provides food and other necessities to qualified residents of Pleasant Grove and the surrounding areas.
331 Baywood Street
Dallas, TX 75217
(214) 505-1928
The Salvation Army of North Texas
The Salvation Army is committed to providing those in need with food assistance at a variety of locations across the Metroplex. Other locations include Garland, Lewisville and Irving among others. Head to their website to find the location closest to you!
8787 N Stemmons Fwy
Dallas, TX 75247
VNA Meals on Wheels
Delivers nutritious, freshly prepared hot meals to Dallas County residents who are homebound and unable to access resources like food banks and grocery stores.
1440 W Mockingbird Ln.
Dallas, TX 75247
(214) 689-2639
DENTON
Denton Community Food Center
Provides food from a central community storehouse to needy families and individuals struggling with hunger insecurity.
109 W Sycamore Street
Denton, TX 76201, USA
(940) 382-0807
Freedom Food Pantry
A Client Choice Pantry, no one is turned away or denied at any time.
1123 Ft Worth Drive
Denton, TX 76205
(940) 808-1016
DESOTO
The M.I.N.T Foundation
Provide food in order to decrease the number of people suffering from food insecurities and to increase nutrient intake of seniors. Dallas and Ellis County residents are eligible with a government ID.
1604 Falcon Drive
Desoto, TX 75115
(972) 224-7200
Desoto Food Pantry
Serves residents of zip code 75115 and a portion of Glenn Heights 75154. Eligibility based on income and TEXCAP guidelines. Driver’s License is required.
400 N. Hampton Rd
Desoto, TX 75115
(972) 223-4050
FARMERS BRANCH
Metrocrest Services
Drive-thru food pantry offering pre-packaged boxes of nutritious food.
13801 Hutton Drive, Suite 150
Farmers Branch, TX 75234
(972) 446-2100
FORT WORTH
Community Food Bank
The mission is to fight hunger and poverty with food, education, programs, and resources to families in a dignified, personal, and timely manner without zip code restrictions.
3000 Galvez Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76111
(817) 924-3331
Meals on Wheels, Inc. of Tarrant County
Promotes the dignity and independence of older adults, persons with disabilities, and other homebound persons by delivering nutritious meals and providing or coordinating needed services.
5740 Airport Freeway
Fort Worth, TX 76117-6005
(817) 336-0912
Tarrant Area Food Bank
Empowers communities to eliminate hunger by providing food, education and resources through innovation and collaboration.
2600 Cullen Street
Fort Worth, TX 76107
(817) 857-7100
FRISCO
Frisco Family Services Food Pantry
Frisco’s only community food pantry allows clients to shop in a grocery store-like setting for food at no cost.
9085 Dogwood Street
Frisco, TX 75033
(972) 335-9495
GRAND PRAIRIE
Hispanic Heritage Ambassadors of DFW
Hispanic Heritage Ambassadors of DFW offer food pantry assistance on the 3rd Wednesday of every month throughout the whole year.
Pioneer Event Center
1025 W. Pioneer Pkwy
Grand Prairie, TX 75051
(972) 480-7501
GRAPEVINE
GRACE Food Pantry and Medical Clinic
GRACE’s Client Choice Food Pantry uses a voucher system for GRACE clients to shop and select food items that meet the cultural and dietary needs of their households. The GRACE Community Clinic is a Medical Home for uninsured families that do not have access to traditional health care.
837 E Walnut Street
Grapevine, TX 76051
(817) 488-7009
LITTLE ELM
Little Elm Area Food Bank
Provides emergency food aid from the shelves of their food pantry.
501 Bill Street
Little Elm, TX 75068
(972) 294-4061
LEWISVILLE
Christian Community Action Christian Community Action
Offers client choice groceries at no charge, financial assistance, vocational services and much more.
200 S. Mill Street
Lewisville, TX 75057
(972) 219-4305
MCKINNEY
Community Food Pantry of McKinney
A nonprofit outreach program that provides food to families who have found themselves in crisis.
307 Smith Street
McKinney, TX 75069
(972) 547-4404
MESQUITE
Sharing Life Community Outreach
Sharing Life offers a variety of services including a food pantry, clothing, utility assistance and more. Visit their website to find out if you are in their coverage area.
3544 E. Emporium Circle
Mesquite, TX 75150
(972) 285-5819
PLANO
A Christian Food Pantry and Thrift Store
Serves quality food, free of charge, to anyone who needs emergency food assistance.
1116 Dobie Drive
Plano, TX 75074
(972) 578-5730
Minnie’s Food Pantry
Provides healthy meals, educational resources and numerous programs that help families gain long-term food security.
661 18th Street
Plano, TX 75074
(972) 596-0253
North Texas Food Bank
Provides access to nutritious food to close the hunger gap in an effort to create a hunger-free, healthy North Texas.
3677 Mapleshade Lane
Plano, TX 75075
(214) 330-1396
Storehouse of Collin County
Seven Loaves Food Pantry
Serves families within Collin County and surrounding communities by providing food through Seven Loaves Food Pantry.
1401 Mira Vista Boulevard
Plano, TX 75093
(469) 385-1813
SACHSE
5 Loaves Food Pantry
A faith-based organization that offers weekly food assistance to families in need through a food drive pantry.
4401 Williford Rd.
Sachse, TX 75048
(469) 767-8071
THE COLONY
NTX Community Food Pantry
Serves the Colony, SE Denton County and surrounding areas providing over 450 families each month who experience food insecurity.
5201 South Colony Blvd, Suite 650
The Colony, TX 75056
(469) 514-9065
WYLIE
Amazing Grace Food Pantry
Serves all of Collin County with an open-door policy with the mission to help in the fight against hunger in North Texas through faith and the generosity of the community.
1711 Parker Road
Wylie, TX 75098
(972) 292-7241