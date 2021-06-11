Dallas Nonprofit Continues Sunday Meals for Those Fighting Hunger

Every Sunday, the volunteers with the M:25-35 Foundation are there acting on the scriptures found in the Book of Matthew.

"That says when I was hungry, you fed me I was thirsty and you gave me drink," said Carlos Miller as he recited the Bible verse that moves him and others to serve.

"We've been out there over 50 weeks and we haven't missed a week yet," added co-founder Marvin Bernard.

The idea to feed the homeless in Dallas started as a church ministry. But when the pandemic hit, worship services moved into homes. Home-cooked meals followed - and so did families. Still, a year later.

"It's still cars where the husband will jump out and grab food or hygiene bags and say, 'I got my wife in the car.' And everybody is not bouncing back," Miller said.

"I found myself delivering boxes of food to the senior citizens, or there's a church down the street from where I live and we've gotten letters saying, 'hey, the food you give goes a long way to feeding families,'" said foundation co-founder Marvin Bernard.

And in serving others, the flock gets fed, too.

"It's really done a lot for us. Because some things, we have to work on ourselves such as being selfish. You should have joy and a love for wanting to be amongst them and feed them," Bernard said.

The M25:35 Foundation gets help from partner organizations but is primarily self-funded. A dinner on Sunday, June 27, will be its first fundraiser. Tickets are here.