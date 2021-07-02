Almost 4M Meals Delivered From Dallas Warehouse

The warehouse in the Stemmons Corridor of Dallas looks like any other industrial building. It's what's happening inside that stands out.

"Food for Good is a program where we work with food banks and nonprofits to get out nutritious meals to students," explained Ky Mims. She leads a team within PepsiCo’s Food for Good program that packs meals and delivers them to community organizations.

"We provide breakfast, lunch, snacks, also milk," she explained

Mims oversees a million-dollar inventory in the program run by The Pepsico Foundation, the nonprofit arm of the company.

It's been on the front lines of fighting hunger for a decade, a need that increased in the pandemic. Since March 2020, Mims and her team have served more than 3.7 million meals in the Dallas area.

"We have not missed a beat. We work every day, Monday through Friday, sun up to sun down to make sure kiddos eat," Mims said.

Food for Good works with sponsors to get the food, then packages and delivers the meals to partners from churches to schools.

"It means a lot to be a part of something, especially with the things that have taken place in the last 12 to 18 months in our world and our society, just to know that I am here to get the meals out the door, just whatever we can do here in Dallas to make sure we don't have any hungry children anywhere," she said.

"We are here to help. So, if there is a program or an entity that is interested in feeding children, contact us at pepsicofoodforgood.com and we will be more than happy to get meals out."

Mims has had her own season of struggle. She remembers the day in 2014 when her part-time job at Food for Good turned into a career and a calling.

"I pulled into a site one day, and when the kiddos saw my van, they just lit up, they just erupted. They were so ready for the meals and just to know that i was part of that, to put a smile on a kid's face where they may or may not have had something to eat. For that last six years, that has fueled me," she said.

Food for Good turned out to be good for Ky Mims, too.

ABOUT FOOD FOR GOOD:

Food for Good was launched in 2009 by a small group of enterprising PepsiCo employees who wanted to make a meaningful impact in their communities. They saw an opportunity to use PepsiCo's logistical expertise and technological know-how to serve children in low-income communities who didn't have access to nutritious meals.

Together with a wide network of partners, Food for Good has delivered more than 50 million nutritious meals to low-income families since the program’s inception in 2009.

The impact of Food for Good can be felt across the United States, as the program has grown to serve 26 cities and 15 states while creating more than 225 jobs.