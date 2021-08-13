Fair Park Blues and Jazz Festival 2021

Round up the family, grab a blanket or lawn chairs, and join NBC 5 and the African American Museum for the Fair Park Blues and Jazz Festival!

Unwind to some of Texas’ best Blues and Jazz artists on the front lawn of the African American Museum in Dallas on September 4th from 4:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Enjoy this popular Labor Day annual music festival full of food, fun and live performances from artists such Mahogany, Joyce Lofton, Rob Holbert, Herbie K Johnson, and more!

To purchase tickets in advance, visit www.fairparktix.com. Tickets are also available at the gate the day of the event. Proceeds benefit the African Museum’s Youth Educational Program.

About the African American Museum of Dallas

The African American Museum is the only one of its kind in the Southwestern Region devoted to the preservation and display of African American artistic, cultural and historical materials. It has one of the largest African American Folk-Art collections in the United States.

Fair Park Blues and Jazz Festival

African American Museum of Dallas

Saturday, September 4

4 :00 – 9:30 P.M.

3536 Grand Ave., Dallas, TX 75315

Purchase Tickets HERE

NBC 5 is a media sponsor of the 2021 Fair Park Blues and Jazz Festival.