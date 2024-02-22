NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 invite you to get ready to celebrate and be inspired at the Empower Embrace Excel Women’s Luncheon!

Join Hispanic Heritage Ambassadors DFW’s Mujeres Poderosas/Powerful Women’s Group in collaboration with The Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Grand Prairie, Texas for an event that celebrates inspiring women!

This luncheon will feature a panel discussion with community leaders, keynote speakers, and influential panelists. Scheduled to take place March 7, 2024, 10 a.m. -12:30 p.m. at Pioneer Event Center 1025 W. Pioneer Pkwy, Grand Prairie, Texas 75051. The one-day event is set to bring together women from diverse backgrounds and industries for an inspiring and uplifting day. Aside from feature speakers, panel discussions, and networking opportunities, the platform provides opportunities for attendees to share experiences, insights, and strategies for success.

This year’s keynote speakers and panelists are accomplished leaders and influencers in their respective fields. Their stories and expertise will inspire and motivate attendees to overcome challenges and pursue their goals with confidence.

In addition, the luncheon will feature speed networking and breakout sessions covering topics such as personal well-being, professional development, and entrepreneurship. Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with like-minded individuals and gain practical skills to enhance their personal and professional lives.

“We believe in the power of women supporting women, and the Empower Embrace Excel Women’s Business Luncheon is a platform to celebrate the strength, resilience, and accomplishments of women in our community. Buu coming together, we can inspire each other to reach new heights and create positive change” said Mary Dominguez-Santini , Event Chair.

The Empower Embrace Excel Women’s Luncheon is open to all individuals who share a passion for empowering women and fostering leadership. Tickets are available at www.grandprairiehispanicchamber.org

MUJERES PODEROSAS/POWERFUL WOMEN: The Women’s Division is a group of women entrepreneurs for entrepreneurs. Your Chamber provides this outreach to empower and equip mujeres / women to become the best version of themselves and grow their businesses and network through business resources, workshops, networking events, mentorship and more! We invite you to visit our chamber and learn about women in business committee, get involved, brand your company, connect with the right people.