Denton Black Film Festival 2023

Be captivated! Be entertained and be inspired at the Denton Black Film Festival! Attend this exciting showcase of film, cinema, music, spoken word, art and more in-person January 25 through 29 in Denton, TX. The festival continues with a virtual component January 29 through February 6.

This year’s featured music performer is Los Angeles-based singer, songwriter and producer, Sy Smith. She helped cultivate the nu-soul scene in L.A. more than 10 years ago. a scene which now easily boasts some of the most progressive artists of that genre to date, some of whom came directly from Smith’s own band line-ups (including Thundercat and Kamasi Washington). Her catalog includes 5 studio albums, with contributions from a who’s who of producers (James Poyser of The Roots, Ali Shaheed Muhammad of A Tribe Called Quest and Nicolay of The Foreign Exchange).

Smith’s career began as a backing vocalist on some of the music industry’s most coveted gigs. She has provided supporting vocals for Whitney Houston, Sheila E., Meshell Ndegeocello, Chaka Khan, Usher, Macy Gray and The Rickey Minor Band (as seen on American Idol for six seasons and The Tonight Show with Jay Leno).

The Denton Black Film Festival TEC Expo is a 2 1/2 day technology expo taking place January 26 through 28 that brings together technology providers, developers, brands, marketers, gaming designers, innovators, advocates, and evangelists looking to set the pace in the advanced world of technology. The Expo will showcase the next generation of technology & innovation in Film, AI, VR, XR, Immersive Technologies. A major emphasis will be on businesses owned, operated, and catering to people of color and women.

About The Denton Black Film Festival

The Denton Black Film Festival is an annual event that showcases the stories of the Black community – its traditions, ideas and experiences – through the art of storytelling. Each festival, held annually in January and presented by the 501 (c) 3 non-profit Denton African American Scholarship Foundation, features African American cinema, music, art, spoken word, comedy and more. It is their way of bringing the Black experience to life.

January 25 – 29 (In-Person Showcase)

January 29 – February 6 (Virtual Showcase)

