Dallas Startup Week 2023, the largest entrepreneurial event in North Texas

Get ready for an electrifying event this September that will ignite the entrepreneurial spirit in North Texas! NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 are joining forces with The DEC Network for Dallas Startup Week, September 10th through 14. This week-long event showcases the thriving startup ecosystem in the region featuring a star-studded lineup that includes Hall of Fame quarterback, Troy Aikman, AOL Co-Founder, Steve Case, Co-Founder of Next Door, Nirav Tolia, Rapper turned Investor and Entrepreneur, Chamillionaire, and Buzzballz CEO, Merrilee Kick.

For a whole decade now, Dallas Startup Week has been fostering innovation and connecting entrepreneurs with investors. This year promises to be bigger and better than ever before. More than 5,000 investors and aspiring entrepreneurs will come together to share ideas, learn from industry experts, and explore investment strategies that can take their ventures to new heights across five action-packed days.

NBC 5’s Brittney Johnson will be present to Emcee “For the Future of Venture Forum” with Keynote Speakers, Troy Aikman, Steve Case and Doug Campbell. Alongside on opening day, Telemundo 39’s Joseline Donoso will emcee “Disrupt Dallas Summit” with Keynote Speaker Chamillionaire.

Major Events are listed below. For a full list of events visit: HERE .

September 10, 2023

Kick-Off Celebration in the evening

September 11, 2023

Dell Pitch Showcase

Disrupt Dallas Summit (Chamillionaire as Keynote)

Startup Alley Showcase

September 12, 2023

Corporate Startup Innovation Summit (Founder of Nextdoor, Nirav Tolia as Keynote)

Capital One Accelerator Pitch Competition

September 13, 2023

Women of Innovation Summit (Merrilee Kick as Keynote)

Women Entrepreneurs Marketplace

September 14, 2023

The Future of Venture Forum Summit (Steve Case and Troy Aikman with Doug Campbell as

Keynotes)

Dallas Startup Week 2023 is not just an event; it's a catalyst for growth and innovation. Mark your calendars and get ready to be part of something extraordinary!

Registration for Dallas Startup Week 2023 is now open. Some events will have limited capacity, so be sure to register to secure your spot. To explore the full event schedule, please visit HERE.