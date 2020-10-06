dallas black dance theatre

Dallas Black Dance Theatre DanceAfrica

By Nada J. Ruddock and DBDT Staff

Dallas Black Dance Theatre Logo 2020
Dallas Black Dance Theatre

NBC 5 and Dallas Black Dance Theatre (DBDT) invite you to experience the virtual performance of Dallas Black DanceAfrica on Saturday, October 10.

Dallas Black Dance Theatre celebrates DanceAfrica’s 15th anniversary in Dallas with a cultural tradition to touch your soul. Special guest artist Step Afrika! of Washington, DC showcases the tradition of Stepping.

Dallas’ own Bandan Koro African Drum and Dance Ensemble will energize you with the distinctive art form honoring West African influenced music and dance.

Dallas Black Dance Theatre
Virtual Performance
DANCEAFRICA
With Special Guest Step Afrika!
Saturday, October 10
7:00 p.m.
For Tickets: https://dbdt.com/season-calendar/

About Dallas Black Dance Theatre:
Dallas Black Dance Theatre is an internationally recognized professional dance company that engages the cross-cultural community through contemporary modern dance presented from the African-American experience. Founded by Ann Williams in 1976, the company has been designated as an American Masterpiece Touring Artist by the National Endowment for the Arts in 2008 and received the Texas Medal of Arts Award for Arts Education in 2017.

