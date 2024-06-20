Clear the Shelters 10th year is celebrating alongside Dallas Animal Services the first day of Summer! This is the perfect opportunity to find your new furry best friend at "The Dog Days of Summer"!

In celebration of the summer solstice and the start of the season, Dallas Animal Services is extending their shelter hours from 8 am to 8 pm. That means you have plenty of time to come down and meet all the adorable adoptable pets.

The best part? All adoptions are completely free and include spay/neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip, and a custom ID tag. You can browse all the available pets at BeDallas90.org/pets.

Don't miss this special extended hours day - it's the ideal time to Clear the Shelters and celebrate Dallas Animal Services' 10th year. So don't miss out on this chance to welcome a new four-legged family member into your home just in time for summer!

Dallas Animal Services

Dog Days of Summer

June 20

8 am – 8 pm

1818 North Westmoreland Rd

Bedallas90.org