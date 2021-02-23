Cook Children's: The Blast 2021

Blast away cancer and join NBC 5 and the Cook’s Children’s Health Foundation on March 6th for the 2021 “Blast.”

The Blast is a virtual walk/run that aims to raise money for Cook Children’s Hematology and Oncology Center. The donations contributed during the virtual walk/run will help provide life-changing research and treatment for Cook Children’s patients who are fighting pediatric cancer.

Whether participants would like to join as an individual or team, their efforts are truly appreciated. All are welcomed to participate in the Blast, children and adults!

The Blast will provide suggested routes online, but participants can walk/run around their neighborhood, town or the Medical Center.

To register, visit www.blastwalk.org.

Packet pick-up will be held on March 3- 4th in the Dickie’s Arena Chevrolet Parking Garage. All CDC safety protocols will be followed. More details will be provided for packet pick-up, closer to the date.

The Cook Children’s Foundation are bringing back tribute signs! The signs will be complimentary. To make arrangements for free tribute signs for an angel, fighter, or survivor, visit www.blastwalk.org.

This year, each dollar raised for The Blast benefits not only neuroblastoma, but all pediatric cancer programs within the Cook Children’s health care system.

Cook Children’s embraces an inspiring promise to strive to improve the health of every child in its region through the prevention of illness, disease and injury. Your participation and generosity supports Cook Children’s patients and families and helps to fulfill the promise.

NBC 5 is a media sponsor for the Cook Children’s 2021 Blast.

For More Information about Cook Children's, visit www.cookchildrens.org.