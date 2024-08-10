Looking for a furry friend? Check out the Clear the Shelters MEGA Adoption Event on August 17

What to Know Clear the Shelters™ Mega Adoption Event

Saturday, August 17, 2024, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, August 18, 2024, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Amon G. Carter Jr. Exhibits Hall at Will Rogers Memorial Center

3401 W Lancaster Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76107

Registration is encouraged

Early bird fast pass available

If you've been thinking about adding a pet to your family, you can help the Humane Society of North Texas free up room in their shelters.

The Humane Society of North Texas (HSNT) is hosting the Clear the Shelters MEGA Adoption Event from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, August 17, and from 10.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, August 18, at the Amon G. Carter Jr. Exhibits Hall at Will Rogers Memorial Center in Fort Worth.

NBC 5 will provide live coverage of the event from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday on our streaming channels available on Roku, FireTV, Freevee, Pluto, XumoPlay, Local Now, Google TV, TCL and Samsung TV+.

More than 20 local shelters with over 1,200 animals will be under one roof in hopes of finding forever homes for the pets.

Dogs, cats, guinea pigs, rabbits and more will be up for adoption.

The adoption fees will be $25 or less for all shelters. All adoptable dogs and cats have been spayed or neutered, microchipped, and have received rabies and age-appropriate vaccinations. Every dog or cat adopted will receive a free initial veterinary visit (with a participating local vet).

Admission to the exhibit hall is free, however parking at the event is $12.

Pets cannot be reserved in advance, but if you want the first pick, HSNT offers an Early Bird Fast Pass to the first 150 registered. Each pass allows entry to the event an hour before it opens to the public on Saturday and allows each person to adopt one pet. The cost is $50 but does not cover the adoption fee.

HSNT strongly encourages you to register before the event to save time with the adoption process. You can register for Clear the Shelters MEGA Adoption Event and see available pets at HSNT.org/MEGA.

CLEAR THE SHELTERS CELEBRATES 10 YEARS

NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 are celebrating a decade of love and compassion with the 10th Clear the Shelters/Desocupar Los Albergues campaign -- that special time of year dedicated to finding forever homes for shelter pets.

This initiative, which was inspired by a campaign right here in Dallas-Fort Worth, has been making a difference for a decade now.

Clear The Shelters’ landmark anniversary comes after the campaign surpassed 1 million all-time adoptions in 2023.

The monthlong adoption initiative will take place from Aug. 10 to Sept. 10 in 72 local shelters; and in honor of the 10th anniversary, the donation initiative will have an extended run through Sept. 30.

Clear The Shelters has multiple partnerships that will be extended for the 2024 campaign. For the seventh straight year, Hill’s Pet Nutrition will serve as the campaign’s national sponsor and partner.

Meanwhile, virtual pet adoptions will be available through WeRescue for a sixth consecutive year. WeRescue allows prospective adopters to search for pets in their area, submit adoption applications and ask questions directly to shelters.

The campaign's fundraising efforts will continue to be led by longtime partner Greater Good Charities, while animal and pet brand The Dodo will return as a media partner for an eighth campaign.

For more information on Clear The Shelters, including participating animal shelters and rescues, along with details on local events, visit ClearTheShelters.com and DesocuparlosAlbergues.com.