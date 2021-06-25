Experience the dynamic culture of the Buddha, Shiva, Lotus, Dragon: The Mr. and Mrs. John D. Rockefeller 3rd Collection at Asia Society at the Kimbell Art Museum June 27 through September 5.

This selection of masterpieces drawn from Asia Society’s permanent collection illuminates social and artistic histories from across Asia and underscores the visual arts’ capacity to encourage cross-cultural dialogue.

The exhibit will showcase an array of extraordinary sculptures, ceramics, metalwork and bronzes thoughtfully assembled by John D Rockefeller III and his wife, Blanchette Hooker Rockefeller, between the 1940s and 1970s.

To purchase tickets, visit www.kimbellart.org/tickets.

The Buddha, Shiva, Lotus and Dragon is one of the most important collections of Asian art in America. The exhibit will present 67 masterpieces from the Mr. and Mrs. John D. Rockefeller 3rd Collection at Asia Society. This selection will reveal the great achievements in Asian art spanning more than two millennia: including Chinese vases, dynamic Indian Chola bronzes and exquisite Southeast Asian sculptures.

Participants can experience the showcase in-person or access the audio tour.

Visitor Guidelines Covid-19 Protocol

As of June 1, the use of face masks is optional for fully vaccinated individuals. Social distancing is enforced. For additional guidelines, visit www.kimbellart.org/coronavirus.

Member Previews

Members are invited to view the exhibit before it opens to the public on Sunday, June 27. Complimentary access to the audio tour for the special exhibition is available during preview days. Visitors are encouraged to bring their own devices and earbuds. No reservations required.

Wednesday and Thursday, June 23 and 24 at 10 am–4 pm

Friday, June 25 at Noon - 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 26 at 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Members Only Early-Entry Hours

Members can visit the special exhibition early on selected days. Simply show your membership card when you reach the exhibition entrance. No reservations required.

Saturdays, July 3, 10, and 17 at 9 a.m. - 10 a.m.

Sundays, July 11 and 18 at 11 a.m. – Noon

