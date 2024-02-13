Behind the History of Women's History Month

Let's take a journey into the inspiring history behind Women's History Month. It all began in 1978, in Santa Rosa, California, where the Education Task Force of Sonoma County Commission on the Status of Women had a brilliant idea. They planned a week-long celebration called "Women's History Week" to coincide with International Women's Day on March 8.

The success and enthusiasm surrounding this event led to its expansion beyond just one week. In 1980, President Jimmy Carter proclaimed the entire month of March as National Women's History Week. This declaration marked an important milestone in recognizing and honoring the contributions and achievements of women throughout history.

As time went on, awareness grew, and in 1987, after being petitioned by the National Women’s History Project (a non-profit dedicated to honoring women’s history) Congress declared March as Women's History Month. This decision aimed to further acknowledge the vital role women have played in shaping our society and to promote gender equality.

Today, Women's History Month serves as a powerful reminder of the remarkable accomplishments of women across various fields – from politics and science to arts and literature. It is a time for us all to reflect on their courage, resilience, and unwavering determination that have paved the way for progress.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

NBC 5 and Telemundo 39, celebrate this month by not only acknowledging the remarkable women who have come before us but also by empowering future generations of trailblazers who will continue to shape our world with their strength and brilliance.