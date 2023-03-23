Barrett Havran Memorial Big Taste of Fort Worth 2023

NBC 5 and Big Brothers Big Sisters would like to invite you to this year's annual Barrett Havran Memorial Big Taste of Fort Worth on Sunday, April 30. There’s a VIP Wine and Spirits Tasting starting at 5 p.m. and the main doors open at 6 p.m.

At Big Taste, people will have the opportunity to sample the best restaurants and wineries in the region. Aside from food sampling and wine tasting, there will be a live and silent auction, live entertainment, and celebrity judges judging delicious foods and wines.

For more information and tickets for this wonderful event, click HERE.

About Big Brothers Big Sisters:

Since 1904, Big Brothers Big Sisters has operated under the belief that inherent in every child is incredible potential. As the nation’s largest donor and volunteer-supported mentoring network, Big Brothers Big Sisters makes meaningful, monitored matches between adult volunteers (“Bigs”) and children (“Littles”,) ages 5 through young adulthood in communities across the country. They develop positive relationships that have a direct and lasting effect on the lives of young people.